Electrical contractors give to Wiregrass

VALDOSTA — The Valdosta-Lowndes County Electrical Contractors Association has donated $4,421.64 to Wiregrass Georgia Technical College.
The donation will be used for general support of the electrical programs, college officials said in a statement.
Thomas Stalvey, Ace Electric chief executive officer emeritus, and Thomas Ley, Cowart Electric vice president, presented the check to the Wiregrass Foundation. The donation was made on behalf of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Electrical Contractors Association in memory of Ronald Cowart, founder of Cowart Electric, college officials said.
The association is disbanding after nearly 20 years. Cowart was an instrumental part of organizing the electrical contractors group, the existing members felt it only fitting to donate the balance of the organization’s treasurer in his honor, college officials said.
Stalvey said he was a 1968 graduate of the first electrical program at Valdosta Technical Institute, which is now Wiregrass Tech.
“We appreciate what this college and program do for the industry here in South Georgia,” Stalvey said. “We are in a world of constant change with the electrical industry and want to use this donation as an investment for future employees as they receive training and their education at Wiregrass.”
Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements said the college appreciates its partners.
“This is truly an investment in Wiregrass students in this program that will continue providing training and education resources with the latest technology so our graduates can be productive employees,” she said.
Ley is also a college alumnus of the industrial electrical program.
If a person or business would like to support students through scholarships, contact Crissy Staley, executive director of fundraising. She can be reached at Crissy.staley@wiregrass.edu or by calling (229) 333-2124.
Wiregrass is accepting new students for Spring Express Term classes. Students can enroll in core and/or online courses. Classes begin Feb. 17. Visit www.wiregrass.edu to learn more.
