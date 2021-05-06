VALDOSTA – The Lowndes County Board of Elections will conduct its public meeting 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, in person at the elections office, 2808 N. Oak St., and via phone conference. 

To attend via phone May 11, call (408) 418-9388; enter access Code: 129 944 9397 to be admitted into the meeting. 

All interested parties are invited to attend. For meeting information, call the elections office, (229) 671-2850, or email: elections@lowndescounty.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you