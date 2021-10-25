VALDOSTA — Lowndes County Board of Elections has revised the time and day of a special called meeting.
The meeting is now scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at the Lowndes County Elections office, 2808 N Oak St., elections officials said in a statement. “All interested parties are invited to attend,” officials said.
The meeting had originally been scheduled for Monday afternoon, Oct. 25.
For more information, call the elections office, (229) 671-2850 or e-mail elections@lowndescounty.com.
