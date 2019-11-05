VALDOSTA — Depending on where they live, registered voters can go to the polls Tuesday to elect a new Valdosta mayor, vote for candidates in city council and city school board races as well as a “brunch bill” referendum and a special purpose local option sales tax.
People voting in the Nov. 5 election will join more than 4,000 registered Lowndes County voters who have already cast ballots during the three-week early voting period completed Friday, Nov. 1, according to numbers from the Lowndes County elections board.
Registered voters in Lowndes County and its municipalities can vote 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday in area polling places, according to the elections office.
Registered voters living in cities can vote in their respective municipal elections and for the “brunch bill” in Valdosta. All city and Lowndes County registered voters can place a vote for SPLOST VIII — the penny tax, if approved, will go into effect as SPLOST VII ends.
Valdosta City Council voted earlier this year to put the “brunch bill” up to a referendum vote. If approved, the bill would move alcohol sales from 12:30 p.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays within Valdosta city limits.
City voters will also decide races in Valdosta, Dasher, Hahira and Remerton.
Valdosta Mayor: Brooks D. Bivins, Kevin J. Bussey, Scott James Matheson, J.D. Rice, David Sumner. Incumbent Mayor John Gayle is not seeking reelection.
Valdosta City Council District 1: Vivian Miller-Cody, incumbent.
Valdosta City Council District 3: Thomas B. McIntyre Sr.; Sonny Vickers, incumbent.
Valdosta City Council District 5: Tim Carroll, incumbent.
Valdosta City Council At-Large: Ben H. Norton, incumbent; Adrian J. Rivers, Jeremy L. Stone, Edgar “Nicky” Tooley.
Valdosta School Board District 1: Liz Shumphard, incumbent.
Valdosta School Board District 2: Kelisa V. Brown, incumbent; David A. Gilyard.
Valdosta School Board District 3: Warren “Sweet” Lee, incumbent.
Hahira City Council District 2: Kenneth Davis, incumbent.
Hahira City Council District 3: Patrick Warren, incumbent.
Dasher City Council Post 3: Bill Hatfield, incumbent.
Dasher City Council Post 4: Anita Armstrong Scott, incumbent.
Remerton Mayor: Cornelius Holsendolph, incumbent.
Remerton City Council: Steven Koffler, incumbent; Bill Wetherington, incumbent.
More information: Call the elections office, (229) 671-2850 or e-mail elections@lowndescounty.com.
Election Day Voting Precincts
Precinct 1: Hahira Historical Society, 116 E. Lawson St., Hahira.
Precinct 2: Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3501 Bemiss Road, Valdosta.
Precinct 3: Northside Baptist Church, 200 E. Park Ave., Valdosta.
Precinct 4: Naylor Community Center, 6030 Savannah Ave., Naylor.
Precinct 5: James H. Rainwater Conference Center, 1 Meeting Place, Valdosta.
Precinct 6: Mildred M. Hunter Community Center, 509 S. Fry St., Valdosta.
Precinct 7: Papermill Union Hall, 5241 Madison Highway, Valdosta.
Precinct 8: Dasher City Hall, 3686 Old U.S. 41 S., Valdosta.
Precinct 9: South Lowndes Recreation Complex, 6640 Ocean Pond Ave., Lake Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.