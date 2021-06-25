VALDOSTA – Seventeen political positions are up for grabs across Lowndes County this election season.
Qualifying begins 8:30 a.m., Aug. 16, according to information from the Lowndes County elections office.
In Valdosta, six positions are set for qualifying.
Valdosta City Council Districts 2, 4 and 6 are up for election at $474 for qualifying and Valdosta Board of Education Districts 7 (Superward East), 8 (Superward West) and 9 (at large) are up for election at $35 for qualifying.
Sandra Tooley, Eric Howard and Andy Gibbs hold the respective current City Council positions up for election.
Superward East is held by Debra Bell and At Large is held by Stacy Bush. Superward West is currently vacant due to a resignation several months ago.
Hahira has three positions up for election, the mayor and city council districts 1 and 4. The mayor’s qualifying fee is $252 while the city council qualifying fee is $180.
Bruce Cain is currently Hahira’s mayor and council districts 1 and 4 are held by Terry Benjamin and Mason Barfield respectively.
Remerton has three city council positions up for election at a qualifying cost of $150. These positions are held by Jasen Tatum, Brandy Barnes and Jessica Pope.
Dasher also has three positions up for election, the mayor and city council posts 1 and 2. The mayor’s qualifying fee is $160 and the city council posts’ fees are $108.
G.R. Holton is Dasher’s current mayor and council posts 1 and 2 are held by Jeff Guilliams and Donald Bryan respectively.
Lake Park has two city council positions up for election currently held by Carl Taylor and Tom Barr. The qualifying fee for both is $54.
Qualifying fees can be paid with cash, money order or check and must be done so between 8:30 a.m., Aug. 16 and 4:30 p.m., Aug. 20, in the Lowndes County Elections office, 2808 N. Oak St.
Election day will be Nov. 2, and early voting will start three weeks earlier on Oct. 12.
