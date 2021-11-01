Voting Day Pic

VALDOSTA – Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2, for municipal elections.

Valdosta Board of Education has a series of contested elections. The race has drawn attention in recent weeks with the Lowndes County Board of Elections disqualifying Nick "Big Nick" Harden's write-in candidacy for District 9 at-large, saying he had filed qualifying papers past the deadline.

Valdosta City Council seats are included in this election but only incumbents filed to qualify and are running unopposed.

Dasher, Hahira, Lake Park and Remerton also have municipal elections for city council seats.

Following three weeks of early voting, 1,865 registered voters cast a ballot, according to numbers released by the elections board. 

The third week had a boost in the number of voters during the early voting period, with 868 votes cast. In the first week, 468 voters cast ballots in early voting. During the second week, 529 voters cast ballots.

From 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, voting continues in precincts throughout municipal districts. More information: Call (229) 671-2850.

CITY OF VALDOSTA

VALDOSTA CITY COUNCIL

DISTRICT 2

Sandra J. Tooley (incumbent)

DISTRICT 4

Eric Howard (incumbent)

DISTRICT 6

Andrew Gibbs (incumbent)

VALDOSTA SCHOOL BOARD

DISTRICT 7 (Superward East)

Debra Bell (incumbent)

David A. Gilyard

Paul Leavy

DISTRICT 8 (Superward West)

Gregory L. Williams Jr.

Angela Storrings

Justin Crenshaw

DISTRICT 9 (At Large)

Tony Tong (reported withdrawing from race)

Brittney Coons-Long

Nicholas Harden (write-in candidate, no longer in the race, according to elections board)

DISTRICT 1 (Special Election to fill Liz Shumphard's seat after resignation)

Valerie A. Ford (reported withdrawing from race)

Tia T. Heard

Jerome Everett

CITY OF HAHIRA

MAYOR

Bruce Cain (incumbent)

Ander Dell Player

HAHIRA CITY COUNCIL

DISTRICT 1

Terry C. Benjamin (incumbent)

Louise H. White

DISTRICT 4

H. Mason Barfield (incumbent)

CITY OF REMERTON

CITY COUNCIL (three positions)

Jason L. Tatum (incumbent)

Brandy Barnes (incumbent)

Susan Bailey

CITY OF DASHER

MAYOR

Bill Hatfield

CITY COUNCIL

POST 1

Jeffrey Jonathan Guilliams (incumbent)

POST 2

Lori Copeland Alley

CITY OF LAKE PARK

CITY COUNCIL (two positions)

Thomas Barr (incumbent)

Oscar L. Griffith Jr.

Michelle Ina Lane

Ralph A. Romero

