VALDOSTA – Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2, for municipal elections.
Valdosta Board of Education has a series of contested elections. The race has drawn attention in recent weeks with the Lowndes County Board of Elections disqualifying Nick "Big Nick" Harden's write-in candidacy for District 9 at-large, saying he had filed qualifying papers past the deadline.
Valdosta City Council seats are included in this election but only incumbents filed to qualify and are running unopposed.
Dasher, Hahira, Lake Park and Remerton also have municipal elections for city council seats.
Following three weeks of early voting, 1,865 registered voters cast a ballot, according to numbers released by the elections board.
The third week had a boost in the number of voters during the early voting period, with 868 votes cast. In the first week, 468 voters cast ballots in early voting. During the second week, 529 voters cast ballots.
From 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, voting continues in precincts throughout municipal districts. More information: Call (229) 671-2850.
CITY OF VALDOSTA
VALDOSTA CITY COUNCIL
DISTRICT 2
Sandra J. Tooley (incumbent)
DISTRICT 4
Eric Howard (incumbent)
DISTRICT 6
Andrew Gibbs (incumbent)
VALDOSTA SCHOOL BOARD
DISTRICT 7 (Superward East)
Debra Bell (incumbent)
David A. Gilyard
Paul Leavy
DISTRICT 8 (Superward West)
Gregory L. Williams Jr.
Angela Storrings
Justin Crenshaw
DISTRICT 9 (At Large)
Tony Tong (reported withdrawing from race)
Brittney Coons-Long
Nicholas Harden (write-in candidate, no longer in the race, according to elections board)
DISTRICT 1 (Special Election to fill Liz Shumphard's seat after resignation)
Valerie A. Ford (reported withdrawing from race)
Tia T. Heard
Jerome Everett
CITY OF HAHIRA
MAYOR
Bruce Cain (incumbent)
Ander Dell Player
HAHIRA CITY COUNCIL
DISTRICT 1
Terry C. Benjamin (incumbent)
Louise H. White
DISTRICT 4
H. Mason Barfield (incumbent)
CITY OF REMERTON
CITY COUNCIL (three positions)
Jason L. Tatum (incumbent)
Brandy Barnes (incumbent)
Susan Bailey
CITY OF DASHER
MAYOR
Bill Hatfield
CITY COUNCIL
POST 1
Jeffrey Jonathan Guilliams (incumbent)
POST 2
Lori Copeland Alley
CITY OF LAKE PARK
CITY COUNCIL (two positions)
Thomas Barr (incumbent)
Oscar L. Griffith Jr.
Michelle Ina Lane
Ralph A. Romero
