ELBAZ: Jewish High Holidays renew, reflect

Temple Israel of Valdosta begins celebrating the Jewish High Holidays 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, services and concludes with Yom Kippur – Day of Atonement, sunset Wednesday, Oct. 10.
On Rosh Ha’shanah/The Jewish New Year, the Jewish community in Valdosta and around the world hears the shofar/ram horn proclaiming its arrival. The 100 Shofar notes make sounds of rejoicing, reaffirming God’s relationship to its people and awakening call to re-exam and reflect oneself.
These first two days of the Hebrew calendar established as Days of Remembrance, reminding the humanity of God’s covenant and its relationship with Him. Because Jews celebrate these days as a birthday of the world, God serves as a king and the ruler, apples dipped in honey and round Chalah bread with raisins are a unique part of the celebration.
This High Holidays season emphasizes the relationship between God and humanity, our dependence upon God as our creator and sustainer and God’s dependence upon us as the ones who make presence known and felt in His world.
In the liturgy on Rosh Ha’Shanah, “all the inhabitants of the world pass before God like a flock of sheep,” and it is decreed in the heavenly court, “who shall live, and who shall die ... who shall be improvised, and who shall be enriched” and it is also the day, we proclaim God King of the universe.
The Kabbalists (Jewish mysticism) teach that continued existence of the universe is dependent on a renewal of the divine desire for a world when one makes a renewed commitment. The concept of Teshuvah – Repentance comes about through prayer and is manifested in deeds of charity.
It is more than a celebration of another year’s passing. It is a celebration of the very creation of the world. Recognizing that humankind’s relationship to the Creator is a fundamental belief in an active God, who is involved in our lives as a caring father.
The Shofar-Ram’s Horn is blasted at services Monday, Sept. 30 and Tuesday, Oct. 1, with Sidney Morris serving as the Shofar blower. The Torah Scroll/Holy Scripture is open for public reading from Genesis 21 & 22, recalling the promise made to Abraham and Sarah of the birth of Isaac.
The concluding day of Yom Kippur – Day of Atonement is observed on7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9, continues throughout the next day, 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10 and is centered round the self-examination and repentance of the entire community. Rabbi Moshe Elbaz and Susan Rupright will officiate throughout the season and Bill Rupright serves as coordinator assisted by other members of the board.
Temple Israel will be honoring Martin and Laura Lynn Miller with the Holy Ark dedication and Tamara Hartesty will sing the prayer “Avinu Malkenu-Our Father, Our King.” Rabbi and Penny Elbaz will mark the Chai/18 years of their service to Temple Israel
Special greetings from the community at-large will be brought by Dr. Kenneth Hanson, Judaic studies director, University of Central Florida, and Leslie Manahan, chief of Valdosta Police Department.
Reception will be held at William (Bill) and Margot Pearlman and Family Social Hall being sponsored by members of the congregation at the conclusion of the evening service.
In Numbers 29:1, it states, “In the seventh month, on the first day of the month, you shall observe a sacred occasion. ... You shall observe it as a day when the horn is sounded.” Thus, this period is a respite and enabling the Jewish community to retreat, rethink, reevaluate and reconfirm individual and communal-life and commitment.
It is a time of great celebration and subtle trepidation. We celebrate the completion of one year and the beginning of the next — the reassuring, endless cycle of time.
The synagogue is adorned with flowers, and the Holy Scrolls are covered in white mantles or covers, symbolizing humility before God. Upon entering the synagogue, members are greeted with “L’shanah Tovah Tikatevu” – May God inscribe you in the Book of Life. A Mahazor – prayer-book with Hebrew prayers and commentaries is used expressing thanksgiving and celebration of God’s creation.
The 25 hours of Yom Kippur observance begin with the famous prayer of “Kol Nidrei” – “All vows and promises made since last year are now released and forgiven” recited in a moving voice. During the Yom Kippur, day services are held to remember the departed members of the congregation “Yizkor - Memorial Service” remembering all deceased relatives.
In the afternoon, a study session of the Prophet Jonah is held, recalling God’s forgiveness of the people of Nineve, thus, forgiving Israel at this hour of the day, as the closing of the day nears. Finally, special break-the-fast meal served following services.
Rabbi Moshe Elbaz and the Board of Directors wish the entire community a most joyous New Year.
For additional information about membership, Tickets and the High Holy Days schedule, visit our website www.valdostatempleisrael.org or call Temple Israel/ contact Rabbi Moshe Elbaz, (229) 244-1813.
Rabbi Moshe Elbaz is with Temple Israel.
