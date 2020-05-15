QUITMAN — Brooks County has seen its eighth COVID-19 pandemic death, according to authorities.
The individual was a 76-year-old male who was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions, according to a statement from the South Health District.
The death was reported Friday, according to the district’s website.
The first pandemic-related death in Brooks County was reported April 8. Six of the deaths were elderly residents of a long-term care facility.
Aside from the eight deaths, Brooks County has had 64 confirmed COVID-19 cases with six hospitalizations, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
