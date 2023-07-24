VALDOSTA — An apartment fire Sunday left several people temporarily homeless.
At 9:55 p.m., July 23, the Valdosta Fire Department headed to Ora Lee West Apartments, 610 E. Ann St., on a report of a structure fire, according to a fire department statement.
Firefighters arrived three minutes later to find heavy smoke coming from the front of the building. The fire was brought under control and everyone in the building got out safely, fire officials said.
The American Red Cross assisted eight people displaced by the fire. No injuries were reported.
The Valdosta Police Department and South Georgia Medical Center assisted with on-scene operations. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
