VALDOSTA – As the Valdosta Board of Education has scheduled a meeting Wednesday to settle a lawsuit involving former Wildcats Coach Alan Rodemaker, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission found no discrimination in the termination of the coach.
Thomas Joyce, an attorney representing the school district, recently sent an email to Dr. Todd Cason, the Valdosta school superintendent, with the EEOC’s decision on the Rodemaker case.
“I am pleased to inform you that the EEOC has found no evidence of discrimination by the School Board or School District in the above matters filed with the EEOC,” the email read.
The finding reflected the investigator’s opinion, the email read.
The "above matters" refer to the Rodemakers’ claim of wrongful termination based on racial discrimination.
In 2020, Leah Rodemaker, the coach's wife, filed the lawsuit in Lowndes County Superior Court against city school board members Warren Lee, Liz Shumphard, Tyra Howard, Debra Bell and Kelisa Brown who voted Alan Rodemaker out as the Valdosta High School head football coach.
She asked the court to block any attempt to replace Alan Rodemaker – he was replaced by Rush Propst, for the former coach's contract to be renewed for one year starting July 1, 2020, unless "they can show a meaningful, non-racial reason" for his non-renewal. She also requested a trial before a jury of 12.
The EEOC investigator, C.A. Harris, marked the reason for closing the file on this case as follows:
"The EEOC will not proceed further with its investigation, and makes no determination about whether further investigation would establish violations of the statute. This does not mean the claims have no merit. This determination does not certify that the respondent is in compliance with the statutes. The EEOC makes no finding as to the merits of any other issues that might be construed as having been raised by this charge."
This is in accordance to the EEOC's report issued March 22.
Given the EEOC’s decision, the email reads Rodemaker can still file a lawsuit against the city school board as long as it's within 90 days after the receipt of the email, which is under Title VII, the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act, or the Age Discrimination in Employment Act.
The EEOC’s decision was an “administrative conclusion” rather than a “legal determination.”
“It is expected that at some point the Plaintiffs will add a Title VII discrimination claim to their existing lawsuits,” Joyce said in the email.
At 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, the school board is scheduled to consider “the settlement of all lawsuits brought by former football coach Alan Rodemaker and Leah Rodemaker against the school district, school board members and school district staff and employees,” according to a board of education statement.
The board attempted a similar meeting March 3. At the time, board member Dr. Tad Moseley made a motion to accept the undisclosed settlement which was seconded by Trey Sherwood and favored also by Stacy Bush.
Howard, Lee, Shumphard and Brown voted against it, leaving Bell to abstain. The motion was rejected.
“The School Board not approving this resolution is just another example of these five members grandstanding, risking and damaging the City School System and City resources," Sam Dennis, the Rodemakers’ attorney, said in a statement following the March rejection.
An April 21 press release from Dennis, still representing the Rodemakers, said they engaged in settlement discussions based on good faith and assurance that the VBOE would consent to a settlement if it could be reached.
"Then the renegade Board members illegally voted to reject the opportunity to resolve these cases," according to the statement from Dennis. "So, there are no current, outstanding settlement offers. We are marching to the courthouse."
