Peterman named to dean's list
RIPON, Wis. — Ripon College has announced its dean's list for the fall semester recognizing academic excellence. To qualify for the dean's list at Ripon College, students must achieve a 3.40 grade point average or higher on a 4.00 scale and complete at least 12 credits of regular letter-graded works.
William Peterman, class of 2023, of Lake Park is majoring in physics and was named to the fall dean's list, college officials said in a statement. Peterman is the child of Jody and Mary Peterman of Lake Park.
O'Quinn named to chancellor's list
TROY, Ala. — Troy University announced Daughtrey O'Quinn of Valdosta has been named to the chancellor's list for the fall semester and Term 2 of the 2020-21 academic year, university officials said in a statement.
Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0 qualify for the chancellor's list. The fall semester includes students at the Troy, Ala., campus. Term 2 includes students at Troy's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Ala., along with locations outside of Alabama and online.
Troy announces provost's list
TROY, Ala. — Troy University announced students Ravyn Marlin and Arris Hill, both of Valdosta, have been named to the provost's list for the fall semester and Term 2 of the 2020-21 academic year, university officials said in a statement.
Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65 qualify for the provost's list. The fall semester includes students at the Troy, Ala., campus. Term 2 includes students at Troy's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Ala., along with locations outside of Alabama and online.
