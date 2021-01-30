Tisby named president's scholar
RAYMOND, Miss. — Hinds Community College president's scholars have been named for the fall semester. President's scholars are students with a cumulative 4.0 grade point average.
Among those recognized as a fall President's Scholar is Casandra Tisby of Alapaha.
Elkins achieves dean's list
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Austin Peay State University recognized Payton Elkins of Valdosta as one of more than 2,000 students named to the dean's list for academic achievement during the fall semester.
To qualify for the dean's list, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or greater.
Alabama announces fall graduates
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama awarded some 2,257 degrees during its fall commencement.
– Jordan Hurd of Hahira received a bachelor of science in commerce and business administration.
– Lisa Martin of Valdosta received a bachelor of science in human environmental sciences.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.