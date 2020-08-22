Harris-Shingles makes provost's list
TROY, Ala. — Keshawndra Harris-Shingles of Valdosta has been named to the provost's list at Troy University for the summer semester/Term 5 of the 2019-20 academic year.
The provost's list honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65.
Georgia Southwestern honors students
AMERICUS – South Georgia residents made the Summer 2020 academic achievement list at Georgia Southwestern State University and were among 429 students recognized for scholastic achievement.
To be eligible for the academic achievement list, a student must previously earn at least 12 credit hours at GSW, be enrolled in three to 11 hours of courses, and earn a 3.5 or higher GPA.
Area students include:
Adel: Austin Payne.
Hahira: Amanda Cole, Jacie Johns.
Nashville: Diana Johnson.
Quitman: Shannon Griffin.
Valdosta: Haiden Jasinski, Devin Shea.
