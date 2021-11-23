England inducted into honor society

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Freed-Hardeman University's Alpha Chi National Honor Scholarship Society recently inducted 18 students for the fall semester.

All of the inductees this semester had a grade-point average of 3.9 or higher.

Daniel England of Valdosta is among the honorees. Daniel is earning a bachelor of science in biochemistry.

Alpha Chi membership is by invitation only to juniors and seniors with a minimum grade point average of 3.75 on at least 80 credit hours. The top 10% of this year's inductees all earned a GPA of 3.92 or higher.

