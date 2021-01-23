McGee earns degree
CHADRON, Neb. — Tearica McGee of Lake Park earned a bachelor of arts degree from Chadron State College. The college honored 127 candidates for bachelor's degrees during winter commencement.
Mercer announces president's list
MACON — Mercer University recently announced the president's list for the fall semester. Inclusion on the lists requires students to meet rigorous grade-point-average standards specific to the college or school within the university.
South Georgia students include:
Hahira
– Aeryn Cronin, freshman, School of Engineering.
– Martha Delgado Spikes, senior, College of Professional Advancement.
– Anna O'Neal, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
Naylor
– Michelle Spence, freshman, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
Valdosta
– Savannah Smith, junior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
– Laura Stanaland, junior, Stetson-Hatcher School of Business.
– John Touchton, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
– Abigail Williams, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
Mercer announces dean's list
MACON — Mercer University recently announced the dean's list for the fall semester. Inclusion on the lists requires students to meet rigorous grade-point-average standards specific to the college or school within the university.
South Georgia students include:
Adel
– Carlton Gibbs, senior, School of Engineering.
Lake Park
– Mary Hendley, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
Sparks
– Caiytiana Smith, sophomore, Stetson-Hatcher School of Business.
– Collin Vandemark, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
Valdosta
– Yasseen Al Mahdaoui, freshman, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
– Ashli Alston, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
– Caleb Cook, sophomore, School of Engineering.
– Bailey Everett, junior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
– Kevin Finnissee, senior, College of Professional Advancement.
– Alexus Goodrum, junior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
– Katie Jacobsen, special non-degree undergrad, College of Professional Advancement.
– Kayla Major, senior, College of Professional Advancement.
– Sophia Sumner, junior, School of Engineering.
– William Tunison, junior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
Bennett named to dean's list
CLINTON, Miss. — Ruthie Bennett of Valdosta has been named to the fall dean's list at Mississippi College.
The Mississippi College Office of Academic Affairs releases the dean's list after the close of fall and spring semesters each academic year. To be eligible for the dean's list, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade point average, based on a 4.0 system. The student must take a full course load of at least 12 semester hours of undergraduate credit with all academic courses impacting their grade point average.
