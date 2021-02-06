Students named to president's list
KENNESAW — Kennesaw State University recently named students to the president's list in recognition of their academic excellence for the fall semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.
Valdosta: Marcella Gary, Caitlyn Tedder, Madison Sackewitz, Aleah Singleton, Caleb Boswell, Tolerie Moye, Colton Page, Dariana Waters, Jailene Chancey, Chasidy Moore, Isabella White
Kennesaw students named to dean's list
KENNESAW — Kennesaw State University congratulates the more than 7,000 students named to the fall dean's list. Undergraduate students enrolled in at least nine credit hours and with a grade point average of at least 3.5 were named to the list.
Hahira: Cason Lott, Kelsey Terry.
Homerville: Caleb Henderson.
Lakeland: Matthew Register.
Lake Park: Kellen Mullis, Andrea Buice.
Naylor: Gavin McGuire.
Quitman: Nyriah Turner.
Valdosta: Danesha Emanuel, Kylie Wester, Alexis Kinard, Maggie McSwain, Elienor Merritt, Margaret Davis, Valencia Davis, Keilah Vaughan, Brianna Breeden.
Partin named to president's list
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — In recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced that Cassie Partin of Valdosta was named to the president's list for the fall semester.
Park fall graduates announced
PARKVILLE, Mo. — Park University announces its fall graduates from the University’s flagship Parkville Campus, as well as the Downtown Kansas City, Mo., Independence, Mo., and Lenexa, Kan., campuses. The list of graduates also includes fall online graduates worldwide and graduates from the university’s other campuses across the country not previously announced this year.
The university had 607 students eligible to graduate — 260 students received a master’s degree and/or a graduate certificate, and 347 students received a bachelor’s degree, associate degree and/or undergraduate certificate.
Area graduates include:
Master of Healthcare Administration
– Kimberly Brooks, human resource management, Hahira.
Graduate Certificate
_ Melissa L. Geier, Business Analytics, Hahira.
LIST OF UNDERGRADUATE DEGREES CONFERRED
(Honors designation key (at least 30 earned credit hours prior to the last term of enrollment at Park University):
@ — Summa Cum Laude (3.9 to 4.0 grade point average)
# — Magna Cum Laude (3.7 to 3.899 GPA)
$ — Cum Laude (3.5 to 3.699 GPA)
– Kristal O. Henley, Psychology, Hahira.
Bachelor of Science
– Chad N. Bailey, management/logistics, Valdosta.
– $ Marcus T. Edwards, business administration/marketing, Valdosta.
– # Kevin D. Graham, management/human resources, Valdosta.
– Melisa Manning, management/health care, Valdosta.
– Jennifer M. Williams, social psychology, Valdosta.
– Ashley Nicole Yarbrough, social psychology, Valdosta.
– Jawisky Young, management/human resources, Hahira.
Associate of Science
– Nerma Jane Dave, social psychology, Valdosta.
– Jasmine Surratt, criminal justice administration, Valdosta.
Undergraduate Certificate
– Abbigail Denise Sirmans, terrorism and homeland security, Glen St. Mary, Fla.
Georgia Tech graduates named
ATLANTA — The Georgia Institute of Technology presented degrees to approximately 3,800 undergraduate and graduate students who earned their degrees during the fall semester and were recognized during the Institute's 259th commencement.
Local graduates include:
– Hahira: Marco Colasito, master of science in cybersecurity.
– Stockton: Taylor Blackburn, bachelor of science in biochemistry with high honors.
– Valdosta: Levent Bulut, master of science in analytics; Rebecca Prairie, bachelor of science in business administration with high honors.
Georgia State names president's list
ATLANTA — To be eligible for the president's list, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
Area students include:
DuPont: Duncan Lutz.
Valdosta: Amber Ogden, Jasmine Brinson, James Camon, Lauren Drushella, Laila Harrison, Paige Giddens, Riley McBride, Zachary Deacon, Za'kira Williams.
Georgia State names dean's list
ATLANTA — Georgia State University has named outstanding students to the fall semester dean's list.
To be eligible for the dean's list, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
Area students include:
Adel: Syeda Hassan.
Barney: Elena Best.
Hahira: Shadeeka Harris, Emma Butler.
Lakeland: Smit Patel.
Lake Park: Olivia Kirkland.
Pavo: Mary Willis.
Valdosta: Jasmine Robinson, Roberto Perez-Bravo, Roopa Patel, Brice Betz, Wenting Ou, Sahil Kazi, Ryan Harrison, Stephen McKown, Stacey Grady, Patrick Childress.
