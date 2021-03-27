Georgia Southern names president's list
STATESBORO — Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 2,420 students for excellence in academics on the fall president's list. To be eligible for the president's list, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
Area students include:
Adel: Kayleigh Heard, Alley Permenter.
Hahira: Mariah Beam, Ethan Rowe, Grace Perry.
Lake Park: Julia Herndon, Julia Joiner.
Nashville: Thomas Trevino.
Pavo: Kealie Bennett.
Valdosta: Mack Davis, True Gane, Emily Kinast, William Pegg, Destinee Walker.
Georgia Southern names dean's List
STATESBORO — Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 3,850 students for excellence in academics on the fall dean's list. To be eligible for the dean's list, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
Adel: Presley Brown, Hannah Hendley, Karin Hendley, Jerell Johnson, NelSilva Wolf.
Dixie: Akiyah Arnold, Roshjae Howard.
Hahira: Emily Bennett, Unique Davis.
Lakeland: Brittney McCrae.
Nashville: Maddison Brady, Adam Guest, Caroline Lovein, Ezra Whitlock.
Pavo: Casey Stocker.
Quitman: Javahry Bennett, Joseph Digiammarino, Emily Fountain, Myesha Mitchell.
Ray City: Ja'Vida Hall.
Valdosta: Alan Bauch, Rohan Bishop, Samuel Brumbley, Macee Chappuis, Jacqueline Farmer, Hunner Finley, Brooke Miller, Clare Nijem, Madicyn Robinson, Kimberly Vann, Jaliyah White, Keondra Williams, Kandice Williams.
Troy names chancellor list
TROY, Ala. – Troy University report Ti'geronika Lindsey and William Suddith, both of Valdosta, have been named to the chancellor's list for Term 3 of the 2020-21 academic year.
Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0 qualify for the chancellor's list. Term 3 includes students at Troy's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Ala., along with students outside of Alabama and online.
