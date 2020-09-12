VSU names dean's List
VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University has named its summer dean's list students.
Dean's list honors are reserved for the highest achieving students at VSU. The summer dean's list recognizes more than 300 distinguished and accomplished students for exemplifying excellence in the attainment of their educational goals and includes a number of area residents, university officials said in a statement.
To qualify for dean's list at VSU, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.0 or higher. Note developmental studies, transient and graduate students are not eligible for dean's list status, university officials said.
Adel: Amanda Deberry.
Hahira: Jacqueline Gonzalez, Jarrod Noviello, Dustin Hart, Edmon Espique, Ai Vargas, Kristen Maine, Brooke Wiggins, Jenna Becton, Clara McCard, Michael Glenn, Kylee Wrights, Jomaine Saldana, Autumn Wibright.
Homerville: Tiffany Stalvey.
Lakeland: Priscilla Bordley, Rhyonna Dewey, Charles Van Cleave.
Lake Park: Keneshia Van Cleave, Callie Adams, Presley Dye, Jessica Simmons.
Morven: Timothy Johnson.
Nashville: Jolaina Fogle, Arabella Barnes, Casey Chaney, Avery Barnett, Teal Matthews.
Pavo: Taylor Broome.
Quitman: Kayla Taylor, Diana Hernandez, Caleb Hall.
Ray City: Kaitlyn Murphy.
Statenville: Barbara Rewis, Humberto Ontiveros Garcia.
Valdosta: Ryan Brinson, Kenslie Deloach, Breana Box, Brandon Turner, Megan Swipes, Cannon George, Katharine Roland, Jenna Gaskins, Sylvia Dowdy, Michelle Cascio, Meghan McGee, Nya Lampkin, Eesha Patel, Brady Abbott, Yushanti Dunbar, Jessica Thomas, Tori Ferrel, Cassandra Garrison, Margaret Moore, Taylor Hillegass, Ta'breonna Pope, Cameron Chavarria, Joshua William, Ryleigh Musgrove, Alana Dixon, Noel Rojas Galviz, Mamie Flucas, Mckenzie Browning, Brandi Paige, Brian Nguyen, Thomas Bernhardt, Amanda Bushey, Khushi Patel, Kyra Irvin, Andrew Rowland, De'asia Jackson, Yash Patel, Shaelyn Macool, Ridge Wallace, Trina Griggs, Candace Williams, Waqur Khan, Kristen Martinez, Aryell Rojas, Emma Porter, Sydney Henderson, L'tazia Hepburn, Patricia McCrae, Ciara Gilbert, Cydney Daquila, Chancellor Myers, Justice Balcom, Joshua Stalvey, Haydn Horstmann.
Wiregrass named president’s list
VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College President Dr. Tina K. Anderson has announced the summer semester president’s list.
The president’s list includes outstanding students who were enrolled full-time for 12 credit hours or more and achieved a grade point average of 3.8 or higher on a 4.0 scale during summer semester.
Here are students on the president’s list:
Brooks: Shirley McRae.
Coffee: Tyler Corsa, Sarah Smith, Micheal Woods.
Colquitt: Yasmin Moctezuma.
Irwin: Summer Pridgen.
Lanier: Mychaela Fontana.
Lowndes: Walker Davis, Brandie Deloach, Lacey Folsom, Aneesha Johnson, Christina Lott, Marvin Martin, Leeanna Mathis, Michelle McKeithen, Britta Mink, Christina Patrick, Veton Samuel, Janice Sheffield, William Smith, Joshua Snyder, Dallas Stone, Savannah Suhr, and Addison Vander Zanden.
Madison: Allison Buchanan.
Telfair: Mary Anna Royal.
Wiregrass names dean’s list
VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College President Dr. Tina K. Anderson has announced summer semester dean’s list.
The list includes outstanding students who were enrolled full-time for 12 credit hours or more and achieved a grade point average of 3.5 to a 3.79 scale during summer semester.
Here are the students on the dean’s list:
Atkinson: Mallory Meeks.
Ben Hill: Ginger Hart.
Berrien: Ashlynn Turner.
Brooks: Kenyata Shepherd.
Coffee: Amber Carver, Dieasha Mobley, Zaria Reed, Logan Rigdon, and Conway Vickers.
Echols: Melissa Farias.
Lowndes: Aaron Eveland, Rebecca Kidd, Matthew Larson, Katlyn Raynor, Dorothy Sadler and Jovan Salter.
Tift: Shatara Newson.
Kennesaw names president's list
KENNESAW — Kennesaw State University recently named Reason Walker of Quitman and Andrea Buice of Lake Park to the president's list in recognition of their academic excellence for the summer semester.
Each undergraduate student must have completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.
Kennesaw names dean's list
KENNESAW — Kennesaw State University announced more than 1,000 students were named to the summer dean's list. Undergraduate students enrolled in at least nine credit hours and with a grade point average of at least 3.5 were named to the list.
Area students include:
Hahira: Cason Lott, Jessica Norton.
Sparks: Fnu Habibullah, Steven Garcia.
Valdosta: Caitlyn Tedder, Elienor Merritt.
Kennesaw graduates summer class
KENNESAW — Kennesaw State University recently welcomed its newest class of graduates. More than 1,500 students earned bachelor's, master's or doctoral degrees for the summer semester.
Area students include:
Sparks: Steven Garcia.
Nashville: Nicholas Griffin.
Valdosta: Christina Gagne, Samantha Kielma.
