Mercer names president list
MACON — Mercer University recently announced the president's list for the spring semester. Inclusion on the list requires students to meet rigorous grade-point-average standards specific to the college or school within the university.
South Georgia students earned a place on the president's list:
Adel: Carlton Gibbs.
Hahira: Anna O'Neal.
Nashville: Taylor Rinberger.
Quitman: Morgan Brady.
Valdosta: Alexus Goodrum, Savannah Smith, Abigail Williams.
Mercer names dean's lists
MACON – Mercer University recently announced the dean's list for the spring semester. Inclusion on the list requires students to meet rigorous grade-point-average standards specific to the college or school within the university.
South Georgia students earned a place on the lists:
Lake Park: Kaitlyn Curry.
Valdosta: Ashli Alston, Jay Douglas, Bailey Everett, Mary Stamey, Laura Stanaland, William Tunison.
Cribb named to dean's list
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Lawson Cribb of Valdosta was among the 1,759 students named to Samford University's spring semester dean's list.
To qualify for the dean's list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. Dean's list is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.
Cribb is majoring in early childhood/elementary/special education.
Bennett named to president's list
CLINTON, Miss. — Ruthie Bennett of Valdosta was named to the spring president's list at Mississippi College
The Mississippi College Office of Academic Affairs releases the president's list after the close of fall and spring semesters each academic year. To be eligible for the president's list, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average, based on a 4.0 system. The student must take a full course load of at least 12 semester hours of undergraduate credit with all academic courses impacting their grade point average.
Kacprzyk named to dean's list
PENSACOLA, Fla. — Libby Kacprzyk of Valdosta was named to the dean's list by Dr. Troy Shoemaker, president of Pensacola Christian College, for academic achievement during the 2020 spring semester. This was a result of earning a semester grade point average of 3.00 or higher.
