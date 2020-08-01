Browning graduates from Georgia
ATHENS – Sara Helen Browning graduated summa cum laude from the University of Georgia.
She received a bachelor of science in applied biotechnology from the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, according to the university.
While at UGA, Browning served as a mentor for the Athens Extra Special People organization. She was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha fraternity, serving as chaplain her senior year, Order of Omega Honor Society and Cru campus ministry.
In Cru, she served as small group leader and Greek girls ministry leader. Browning studied one summer abroad in Seville, Spain, and traveled to Costa Rica on a spring break mission trip with Cru.
Browning will pursue a doctor of optometry degree at the University of Alabama Birmingham School of Optometry.
Sara is the daughter of Russell and Karmen Browning, and the granddaughter of Charles and Helen Lyons.
Spikes named to president's list
MACON — Mercer University recently announced the president's list for the spring semester. Inclusion on these lists requires students to meet rigorous grade-point-average standards specific to the college or school within the university.
Among those named to the president's list was Kevin Spikes from Lawrenceville, a senior attending the College of Nursing.
He is a graduate of Lanier County High School class of 2011.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.