GSSU names dean's list
AMERICUS — The following local residents made the Spring 2022 dean's list at Georgia Southwestern State University and were among 542 students recognized for scholastic achievement.
To be eligible for the dean's list, a student must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and take a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Hahira: Jacie Johns
Valdosta: Gabrielle Carter, Sadie Ruehle
Holbert earns academic achievement
AMERICUS — Ronda Holbert, a resident of Adel, Ga., made the Spring 2022 Academic Achievement List at Georgia Southwestern State University and was among 542 students recognized for scholastic achievement.
To be eligible for the Academic Achievement List, a student must previously earn at least 12 credit hours at GSW, be enrolled in 3 to 11 hours of courses, and earn a 3.5 or higher GPA.
GSSU names S.Ga. graduates
AMERICUS — The following area residents were among nearly 300 students who earned an undergraduate or graduate degree from Georgia Southwestern State University during the Spring 2022 Commencement Ceremony held on Friday, May 13 in the Convocation Hall of the Student Success Center.
Amanda Cole of Hahira, Ga. earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology
Haley Griffin of Valdosta, Ga. earned a Bachelor of Science in exercise science
Kaylin Whitley of Lenox, Ga. earned a bachelor's degree in elementary education cum laude
Ronda Holbert of Adel, Ga. earned a bachelor's degree in nursing
Brigitte Jarrard of Quitman, Ga. earned a master's degree in nursing
Michaela Kean of Hahira, Ga. earned a master's degree in nursing
Christopher Poore of Hahira, Ga. earned a master's degree in nursing
Nearly 300 students graduated in the ceremony, which was held at 3:00 pm. Barbara Rivera Holmes, who serves on the University System of Georgia Board of Regents, was the commencement speaker.
Callahan named to honor roll
UNIVERSITY, Miss. — Connor Callahan of Valdosta was named to the University of Mississippi's Spring 2022 Honor Roll lists.
Callahan, majoring in Pharmaceutical Sciences, was named to the chancellor's Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00.
"The remarkable students achieving chancellor's Honor Roll are among the best and brightest at the University of Mississippi," said Chancellor Glenn Boyce. "I commend them for their hard work and dedication resulting in their outstanding academic achievements and this well-deserved recognition."
In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.
GSU names president's list
ATLANTA — To be eligible for the president's list at Georgia State University, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State. More than 3,000 students were named to the president's list this semester.
Area students include:
Lakeland: Smit Patel
Lake Park: Olivia Kirkland
Valdosta: Zachary Deacon, Paige Giddens, Anish Gupta,Stephen McKown, Amber Ogden, Abigail Parks, Jasmine Robinson, Zeshan Zahid
GSU names dean's list
ATLANTA — To be eligible for the dean's list, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State. More than 6,000 students were named to the dean's list this semester.
Area students named to the dean's list include:
Hahira: Kristen Broyles
Lake Park: Jayden Hawley
Morven: Konner Jackson
Pavo: Mary Willis
Quitman: Amari Miller
Valdosta: Kiyanah Blake, Wenting Ou, Ivy Tarver, Amara Williams, Nicole Zhao
Depta on dean's list
CLINTON, Miss. — Parker Depta of Valdosta Named to the Spring 2022 dean's list at Mississippi College
The Mississippi College Office of Academic Affairs releases the dean's list after the close of fall and spring semesters each academic year. To be eligible for the dean's list, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade point average, based on a 4.0 system. The student must take a full course load of at least 12 semester hours of undergraduate credit with all academic courses impacting their grade point average.
Georgia College names dean's list
MILLEDGEVILLE — Georgia College recognizes its students from the College of Arts and Sciences for their outstanding work for the 2022 spring semester. The following Georgia College students are named to Spring 2022 dean's list:
Valdosta: Clifford Baker, Maggie Esposito
Austin Peay names dean's list
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. – Austin Peay State University is proud to recognize more than 2,000 students on the dean's list for academic achievement during the Spring 2022 terms. To qualify for the Dean's List, students must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or greater.
Area students include:
Valdosta: Payne Elkins, Payton Elkins
Norris named to dean's list
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Lee University congratulates James Norris of Valdosta, GA, on earning dean's list honors during the spring 2022 semester.
Dean's list recognition is earned by full-time, undergraduate students with a semester grade point average between 3.7 and 4.00.
Conger named to chancellor's list
TROY, Ala. — Nora Conger of Quitman has been named to the chancellor's list at Troy University for the spring semester/Term 4 of the 2021/2022 academic year.
The chancellor's list honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0.
Sumner named to dean's list
MILLEDGEVILLE – Savannah Sumner of Valdosta made the dean's list at Georgia College.
Georgia College recognizes its students from the J. Whitney Bunting College of Business and Technology for their outstanding work for the 2022 spring semester.
Jordan on dean's list
DEMOREST — Anthony Jordan of Adel, Ga., was among more than 300 Piedmont University Students who achieved a GPA of 3.50-3.99 to be named to the dean's list for the Spring 2022 semester.
Marlin named to provost's list
TROY, Ala. — Ravyn Marlin of Valdosta has been named to the provost's list at Troy University for the Spring Semester/Term 4 of the 2021/2022 academic year.
The provost's list honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65.
During makes president's list
MILLEDGEVILLE — Emily During of Valdosta, Ga., made the president's list at Georgia College. Georgia College recognizes its students from the John H. Lounsbury College of Education for their outstanding work for the 2022 spring semester.
Stallings makes dean's list
MILLEDGEVILLE — Isabelle Stallings of Nashville made the dean's list at Georgia College.
Georgia College recognizes its students from the College of Health Sciences for their outstanding work for the 2022 spring semester.
