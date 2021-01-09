Education Briefs

Rowan receives white coat
MOULTRIE – Macy Rowan of Valdosta was among 59 students in the doctor of osteopathic medicine class of 2024 to recently receive white coats in a virtual ceremony.
PCOM South Georgia’s white coat ceremony "marks a major milestone in the students' medical education," school officials said in a statement. "It's a rite of passage and a tradition that signifies the transition from student to clinician."
S.Ga. students graduate
AMERICUS — South Georgia students were among 444 students who earned an undergraduate or graduate degree from Georgia Southwestern State University during the fall commencement ceremony held in the Convocation Hall of the Student Success Center.
GSW recognized spring, summer and fall graduates in the Class of 2020 across four smaller, socially distanced ceremonies, university officials said in a statement.
– Christa Wills of Hahira earned a master’s degree in business administration.
– Mollie Roberts of Enigma earned a master’s degree in early childhood education.
– Cortney Philpot of Adel earned a master’s degree in middle grades mathematics.
– Cedarian Holsendolph of Quitman earned a bachelor of science in psychology.
– Emily Philpot of Adel earned a specialist degree in early childhood education.
– Deborah Bruce of Enigma earned a specialist degree in middle grades education.
