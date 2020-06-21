Harris receives osteopathic degree
SUWANEE — Reanne Catherine Harris of Valdosta was among 128 graduates awarded the doctor of osteopathic medicine degree from PCOM Georgia. The ceremony was for the first time held as an online event on the PCOM Facebook page May 21.
Dr. Harris is the daughter of Rick and Resa Harris of Valdosta. She earned a bachelor of science degree in biology from Valdosta State University in 2016. Harris is continuing her medical training in internal medicine at the Medical Center Central Georgia/Mercer University School of Medicine, Macon.
Georgia State releases president’s list
ATLANTA — To be eligible for the president’s list, degree-seeking students must have earned a grade-point average of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
Students named to the president’s list include:
Adel: Gavin Hall.
Lakeland: Smit Patel.
Valdosta: Kentarica Sherrod, Laila Harrison, Riley McBride, Stacey Grady.
Georgia State releases dean’s list
ATLANTA — To be eligible for the dean’s list at Georgia State University, degree-seeking students must have earned a grade-point average of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
Students named to the dean’s list include:
Barney: Elena Best.
Naylor: Bryanna Walker.
Valdosta: James Camon, Reed Deane, Lauren Drushella, Jeon Gates, Matthew Harmon, Sahil Kazi, Joshua Sharper, Milan Sturgis, Na’Khiya Washington, Rebekah Williams.
Rickert graduates from Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama awarded some 6,326 degrees this spring. Among the graduates was Callie Rickert of Valdosta, who received a bachelor of science in human environmental sciences.
Griggs named to dean’s list
WINFIELD, Kan. — Bengamin Griggs of Valdosta has been named among the top scholars at Southwestern College in Winfield and at Southwestern College Professional Studies to the spring dean’s list. Full-time students who earned grade point averages of at least 3.70 (4.0 equals an A) were eligible for the honor.
Cruz Graduates from ENMU
PORTALES, N.M. — Rebecca Cruz of Hahira graduated from Eastern New Mexico University in spring 2020. A virtual commencement ceremony was held May 30. In addition to the virtual ceremony, ENMU is giving spring and summer 2020 graduates the opportunity to walk in the fall commencement ceremony in December.
Wilmer graduates from Troy University
TROY, Ala. — Troy University has recognized Tekia Wilmer of Valdosta, who completed the requirements for graduation during the spring semester and term 4 of the 2019-20 academic year.
The spring semester includes graduates from the Troy, Ala., campus. Term 4 graduates include students at TROY's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Ala., along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.
Wilmer graduated with an undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.
Elkins named to dean's list
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Austin Peay State University has recognized Payton Elkins of Valdosta as one of more than 2,500 students named to the dean's list for academic achievement during the spring semester.
To qualify for the dean's list, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or greater.
Lowndes students make president's list
THOMASVILLE — Thomas University full-time local undergraduate students are recognized for achieving spring semester president’s list. Students must maintain a grade point average of 4.0 to make the president's list.
Local students include:
Hahira: Charles D. Klingemann, Stephanie McAfee.
Lake Park: Tracy D. Carr, Courtney D. Johnson.
Valdosta: Abigail Bauch, Markeshia Jordan, Trenton Christopher Viche.
Lowndes students make dean's list
THOMASVILLE — Thomas University full-time undergraduate students are recognized for achieving spring semester dean's list. Students must maintain a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.99 to make the dean's list.
Local students include:
Lake Park: Holly Campbell, Caleb D. Rogers.
Valdosta: Curtis M. Thomas.
Kennesaw releases president's list
KENNESAW — Kennesaw State University recently named students to the president's list in recognition of their academic excellence for the spring semester.
To achieve the honor, each student must have completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.
KSU students who earned this top academic achievement for spring include:
Hahira: Kelsey Terry.
Sparks: Fnu Habibullah.
Valdosta: Caitlyn Tedder, Allison Parker, Samantha Kielma, Taya Burton, Christina Gagne, Isabella White.
Kennesaw names dean's list
KENNESAW — Kennesaw State University congratulates the 7,220 students named to the spring dean's list. Students enrolled in at least nine credit hours and with a grade point average of at least 3.5 were named to the list.
Dixie: Emily Hastings.
Hahira: Andrew McInnes, Jessica Norton.
Lakeland: Renesia Bryant.
Pavo: Kaitlyn Mitchell.
Quitman: Sydney Dallas, Reginald Mobley.
Sparks: Steven Garcia.
Valdosta: Marcella Gary, Alex Carlson, Danesha Emanuel, Addison Olheiser, Connor Smith, Noah Stogner, Clayton Griffis, Boston Guthrie, Andy Nguyen, David Sysskind, Colton Page, Autumn Patterson, Keilah Vaughan, Alexis Kinard, Benjamin McTier, Elienor Merritt, Arica Jackson.
