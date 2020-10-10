Georgia State hosts degree program
ATLANTA – More than 2,000 students were conferred degrees by Georgia State University at the associate's, bachelor's, graduate and professional degree levels during the summer 2020 semester.
Local graduates include:
• Christopher Weldon of Hahira, a bachelor of arts degree.
• Jacqueline Devine of Valdosta, a master of professional accountancy degree.
Dukes awarded Citadel stars
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Jacob Dukes of Quitman is one of the nearly 500 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the spring semester.
The traditional parade honoring the cadets was cancelled; but recognizing the academic successes of Citadel cadets and students is a special tradition each semester, even one as atypical as this, Citadel representatives said in a statement. The cadets and students earned their grades in unique circumstances and were able to focus on their studies while transitioning to virtual learning in March 2020.
Gold stars are awarded to cadets and students at The Citadel who achieved a 3.7 grade point average or higher. Cadets and students who achieve gold star recognition are also placed on The Citadel's dean's list.
The Citadel offers rigorous academic programs through its sixteen academic departments that are organized into five schools, representatives said. One of the newest departments is The Citadel Department of Intelligence and Security Studies which is also becoming one of the most popular programs overall.
"With its commitment to ethical leadership as well as excellence in the classroom, The Citadel is uniquely qualified to offer a curriculum in the emerging field of Intelligence and security studies," representatives said.
VSU names scholarship recipients
VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University offers scholarships to nearly 300 currently enrolled, incoming first-year and transfer students for the 2020-21 academic year.
The scholarships were established by private donors and are awarded each year by VSU Foundation Inc. to students with excellent academic achievement and/or students with financial need, university officials said in a statement.
Each recipient represents the high standards of the university. This includes the following area residents:
– Amanda Aguilar of Valdosta received the VSU License Plate Scholarship.
– Laura Avila Rozo of Valdosta received the Youmans Scholarship.
– Mallory Buckler of Valdosta received the Elizabeth Joy Lohmar Fund for Mathematics Scholarship.
– Casey Burns of Hahira received the Louise Stanford Chastain Scholarship.
– Michayala Bush of Valdosta received the Martin and Laura Lynn Miller Endowment Fund Scholarship.
– Ikea Calhoun of Valdosta received the Louise Stanford Chastain Scholarship.
– Eddy Castellanos Caballero of Valdosta received the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra Endowment Scholarship.
– Daniela Castellanos Robayo of Valdosta received the Student Fund Scholarship.
– Margaret Cosper of Valdosta received the Golden Circle Scholarship.
– Kathryn Crawford of Valdosta received the Antonio and Edna Criscuolo Endowment Scholarship.
– Savannah Croft of Valdosta received the Antonio and Edna Criscuolo Endowment Scholarship and the Jerry and Kay Jennett Scholars Endowment Scholarship.
– Noah Crumpton of Nashville received the Jerry and Kay Jennett Scholars Endowment Scholarship.
– Shelby Culbreth of Valdosta received the VSU Alumni Association Scholarship.
– Emily Culpepper of Lake Park received the Antonio and Edna Criscuolo Endowment Scholarship and the Georgia Power Foundation Student Recruitment and Retention Fund Scholarship.
– Brooke Culpepper of Lake Park received the Antonio and Edna Criscuolo Endowment Scholarship and the Georgia Power Foundation Student Recruitment and Retention Fund Scholarship.
– Jazmin Davis of Valdosta received the Louise Stanford Chastain Scholarship.
– Rhyonna Dewey of Lake Park received the Music Alliance Scholarship.
– Bruce Eager of Valdosta received the Craig Hunt Business for Community Endowment Scholarship and the Mary Virginia Terry Endowment Scholarship.
– Robert Edmondson of Pavo received the Melvene Hardee Endowment Scholarship.
– Collin Edwards of Lake Park received the Dorothy Cobb Levy Nursing Excellence Endowment Scholarship.
– Catherine Eilders of Hahira received the Jerry and Kay Jennett Scholars Endowment Scholarship.
– Katelynn Florig of Valdosta received the Mary Virginia Terry Endowment Scholarship.
– Kadeidre Francois of Valdosta received the Ralph B. Johnson Endowed Scholarship.
– Lioundre Gallimore of Valdosta received the Student Fund Scholarship.
– Veronika Garza of Nashville received the Ralph B. Johnson Endowed Scholarship.
– Abby Gill of Valdosta received the Golden Circle Scholarship.
– Melanie Graham of Valdosta received the Emerging Teacher Scholarship.
– Andrew Greene of Adel received the Melvene Hardee Endowment Scholarship.
– Jordan Harrigan of Lake Park received the Citizens Community Bank Fund and Endowment Scholarship.
– Davion Hasecuster of Hahira received the Georgia Power Foundation Student Recruitment and Retention Fund Scholarship.
– Diana Hernandez of Quitman received the College Assistance Migrant Program Scholarship.
– Alana Hiers of Lakeland received the Dr. M. Elizabeth "Betty" Derrick Fund Scholarship and the Jerry and Kay Jennett Scholars Endowment Scholarship.
– Taylor Hillegass of Valdosta received the Carson and Philena T. McLane Caregivers Scholarship.
– Ronald Hudgins of Valdosta received the Mary Virginia Terry Endowment Scholarship.
– Alanna Hunt of Hahira received the Mary Virginia Terry Endowment Scholarship.
– Larissa Jones of Valdosta received the Music Alliance Scholarship.
– Jessie Kalinowski of Valdosta received the Frances Wood Wilson Foundation Scholarship.
– Lauren Kallam of Nashville received the Mary Virginia Terry Endowment Scholarship and the S. Walter Martin Endowed Scholarship.
– Kenneth Kaney of Valdosta received the Antonio and Edna Criscuolo Endowment Scholarship.
– Robert Keen of Valdosta received the Martin and Laura Lynn Miller Endowment Fund Scholarship.
– Cali Kent of Valdosta received the Mary Virginia Terry Endowment Scholarship.
– Kristine Kugler of Sparks received the Jerry and Kay Jennett Scholars Endowment Scholarship and the Lillian and Rea Steele Endowment Scholarship.
– Marisa Lauer of Valdosta received the Youmans Scholarship.
– Rebecca Lupinek of Valdosta received the Deserving Student Scholarship and the James and Mary Threatte Endowment Scholarship.
– Flora Maxwell of Valdosta received the Southwest Georgia Bank Endowment Scholarship.
– Sahil Patel of Valdosta received the Melvene Hardee Endowment Scholarship.
– Khyati Patel of Valdosta received the W.R. & Dorothy Salter Scholarship-7/27.
– David Paulk of Valdosta received the Georgia Power Foundation Student Recruitment and Retention Fund Scholarship.
– Mitchell Prescott of Homerville received the Citizens Community Bank Fund and Endowment Scholarship.
– Cassidy Pritchard of Naylor received the Student Fund Scholarship.
– Caleb Register of Homerville received the Georgia Power Foundation Student Recruitment and Retention Fund Scholarship.
– Meredith Reitz of Valdosta received the Nielsen Family Dance Scholarship.
– Steven Rimmer of Valdosta received the Dorothy Dewar Endowment Scholarship and the Vicky Lynne Foshee Scholarship.
– Warren Roark of Valdosta received the Jerry and Kay Jennett Scholars Endowment Scholarship.
– Imeisha Rountree of Valdosta received the W.R. & Dorothy Salter Scholarship-7/27.
– Parker Rowe of Valdosta received the Cup Memorial Donors Scholarship.
– Elma Sanabria of Valdosta received the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra Endowment Scholarship.
– Kacy Ann Sears of Valdosta received the W.R. & Dorothy Salter Scholarship-7/27.
– Rebeca Sierra of Valdosta received the Piano Scholarship.
– Emma Singer of Valdosta received the Melvene Hardee Endowment Scholarship.
– Caitlyn Smith of Valdosta received the Ahleida B. Seever Scholarship and the Louise Stanford Chastain Scholarship.
– Bryonna Stokes of Valdosta received the Regents' President's Choice Scholarship.
– Anna Thompson of Valdosta received the Fred and Waunee Walker Fund Scholarship.
– Ben Trancygier of Hahira received the Cup Memorial Donors Scholarship.
– Juan Vargas of Valdosta received the VSU and Follett Bookstore Fund Scholarship.
– Natalie Vazquez-Torres of Hahira received the Walter R. and Dorothy S. Salter Scholarship.
– Grayson Wall of Valdosta received the Jerry and Kay Jennett Scholars Endowment Scholarship.
– Stewart Ward of Valdosta received the Alumni Endowment Scholarship.
– Jamia Washington of Valdosta received the Fred and Waunee Walker Fund Scholarship.
– Autumn Wibright of Hahira received the Jerry and Kay Jennett Scholars Endowment Scholarship.
– Brooklyn Woodruff of Valdosta received the Student Fund Scholarship.
– Claire Woodward of Valdosta received the Student Fund Scholarship.
