Education Briefs

Costello graduates from Georgia Southern University
Alexis Me’Shell Costello recently graduated from Georgia Southern University (GSU). Costello received a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and Criminology.
While at GSU, Costello was a member of Sigma Lambda Gamma sorority and work study for the Dean of Students Office on campus. She plans to attend graduate school this fall at Florida State University and then pursue a career as a victim’s advocate and criminologist.
She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Mitchell of Valdosta.
Davis graduates from Florida A&M University
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Janiya Davis, of Valdosta graduated from the College of Education at Florida A&M University during the December 13th and 14th, 2019 commencement exercises.
Davis was among more than 600 students who received degrees.
