Education Briefs

Alexis Me'Shell Costello

Costello graduates from Georgia Southern University

Alexis Me’Shell Costello  recently graduated from Georgia Southern University (GSU). Costello received a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and Criminology. 

While at  GSU, Costello was a member of Sigma Lambda Gamma sorority and  work study for the Dean of Students Office on campus. She plans to attend graduate school this fall at Florida State University and then pursue a career as a  victim’s advocate and criminologist. 

She is the  granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Mitchell of Valdosta. 

 

Davis graduates from Florida A&M University

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Janiya Davis, of Valdosta graduated from the College of Education at Florida A&M University during the December 13th and 14th, 2019 commencement exercises.

Davis was among more than 600 students who received degrees.

