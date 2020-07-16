Alabama announces president's list
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A total of 16,470 students enrolled during the spring semester at the University of Alabama were named to the dean's list with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the president's list with an academic record of 4.0.
The UA president's list recognizes full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load. Area students include:
Valdosta: Alexis Carmichael, Jacquelyn Langdale, Callie Rickert, Jenna Sikes.
Alabama announces dean's list
Lillian Webb of Lakeland and Grayson Thomas of Valdosta were named to the dean's list.
