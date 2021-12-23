Alvarado named to dean's list
ROME — Rosa Sanchez Alvarado of Valdosta, was named to the Fall 2021 dean's list at Berry College. The dean's list honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.
Anderson named to president's list
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — In recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the president's list for the fall 2021 semester. Andreas Anderson, of Valdosta was named to fall president's list at Cumberlands.
To be eligible for the president's list, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 4.0, receive an "A" grade in UC Engage, and be in good academic standing.
Partin named to dean's list
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — In recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the dean's list for the fall 2021 semester. Cassie Partin named to fall dean's list at Cumberlands.
To be eligible for the dean's list, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50, and be in good academic standing.
Harrison inducted into honor society
BATON ROUGE, La. — Asia Harrison of Valdosta was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Harrison was initiated at Augusta University.
Harrison is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
Jordan named a dean's scholar
DEMOREST — Anthony Jordan of Adel has been named a Piedmont University dean's scholar for the fall semester. Students named a dean's scholar achieve a perfect 4.0 GPA.
ABAC recognizes fall academic excellence
TIFTON — Students who achieved academic excellence in their course work during the fall semester were recently recognized at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. ABAC cites its top academic students each semester on the President’s Honor List, the Dean’s Honor List, and the Distinguished Achievement List.
The President’s Honor List is the highest academic honor possible for ABAC students. ABAC President David Bridges said each student on the list attained an “A” in every subject, resulting in a perfect 4.0 grade point average. The students had to carry a minimum of 12 hours of academic work.
Dr. Jerry Baker, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, said the students who qualified for the Dean’s Honor List attained a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and carried at least 12 hours of academic work. The Distinguished Achievement List is composed of students who complete between six and 11 hours of academic work with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. The purpose of this list is to recognize excellence and scholastic achievement among part-time students.
The list of the students by hometowns is:
Tifton President’s List: Helen Allen, Karina Arteaga Trejo, Jessica Lamas-Bravo, Audra McCallum, Tucker Parrish, Ansley Paulk, Ethan Ray, Samantha Rodriquez, Ansley Simmons, Jesse Tucker, Kwinci Way.
Dean’s List: Sarah Bostic, Lacey Hester, Caroline Spell, Alexxus Thomas.
Distinguished List: Madison Farr, Christopher Gibbs, Lionela Gutierrez Nava, Emily Hass, Kimberly Jobe, LaShandra Wiley, Tristen Wilson.
Alapaha President’s List: Emma Griner, Alexander Johnson, Griffin Rowe, Patrick Tucker
Dean’s List: Cavin Dixon, Stephanie Mathis
Distinguished List: Cody Beasley, Ma Castaneda
Cecil Distinguished List: Drew Jacobs
Enigma President’s List: Lauren Massey,
Dean’s List: Dakota Claxton, Autumn Purvis
Distinguished List: Leslei Cedillo, Emily Dillard, Gregory Donley, Jessica Griner
Hahira President’s List: Dalton Sharp, Cassandra Uchida
Dean’s List: Gabriella Daugherty, Jaylin Johnson
Distinguished List: Sarah Baker, Rachael O’Connor, Delia White
Lake Park Dean’s List: Cole Bonner, Ezekiel Galarza, Matthew Viar
Lakeland Distinguished List: Yahaira Moore
Lenox President’s List: Laura Clark, Krysta Danforth, Jacob Shirah, Annah Williams,
Dean’s List: Cassidy Guess, Kaylee Whitley, Nathan Woods
Distinguished List: Anna-Lisa Franklin, Heather Terry
Morven President’s List: Melissa Ballard
Nashville President’s List: Kaleb Bell, Aubrey Hughes, Natalie Nix, Caroline Shaw, Sally Shepard, Candler Swain, Julia Taylor
Dean’s List: Bonnie Exum, Alexis Powell, Macy Taylor,
Distinguished List: Alisa Busbin, Hannah Morris, Hannah Ritter, Ryan Sumler
Quitman President’s List: Grayson Peek
Distinguished List: Jacob Icard
Sparks President’s List: Brianna Roberts
Dean’s List: Ashanti Batts, Carly Buttimer
Distinguished List: Breanna Spearman
Valdosta President’s List: Elizabeth Lokey, Kasey McQuitty
Dean’s List: Hunter Corbett, Aaliyah Dempsey, Latoya McMillan, Emmalee Milner, Gabe Moore, Dawson Peek
Distinguished List: Diera Johnson, James Jones, Jamie Riley, Katie Sheffield
S.Ga. students named to president’s list
THOMASVILLE — Full-time Thomas University undergraduate students from the Valdosta area are recognized for achieving academic success during fall semester. President’s list students attend TU full-time and have a GPA of 4.0.
Hahira: Haley Radney.
Nashville: Julie Spires.
Naylor: Ashli Dasher.
Quitman: Hope Huffmaster, Sally Jenkins.
Valdosta: Takisher N. Clark, Jasmine Granger Bayless, Cheryl Jowers, Derrek Gerard Manning, Ashley Patterson, Kelsie Staten, Mikyla Woods.
S.Ga. students named to dean’s list
THOMASVILLE — Full-time Thomas University undergraduate students from the Valdosta area are recognized for achieving academic success during fall semester. Dean’s list students attend TU full-time and have a GPA of 3.5 to 3.99.
Adel: Bridget A. Brady, Jon Penuel.
Hahira: Courtney Evans.
Nashville: Heather Taylor.
Valdosta: Brelynn Cumby, Connor Johnson.
Students named to president's list
MILLEDGEVILLE – Students completed courses with exemplary marks and made the president's list for the Fall 2021 semester at Georgia College in Milledgeville.
Valdosta: Aubrie Scruggs, Rachel Wolverton.
Students named to dean's list
MILLEDGEVILLE — Students completed courses with exemplary marks and made the dean's list for the fall semester at Georgia College in Milledgeville.
Hahira: Megan Hawkins.
Valdosta: Baylee Browning, John Carpenter, Caroline Cleveland, Grace Dixon, Emily During, Dowry Hatton.
Nashville: Isabelle Stallings.
