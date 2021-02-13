Students earn faculty honors
ATLANTA — South Georgia students earned the distinction of faculty honors for fall semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology. The designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.
Area students include:
Lakeland: Taylor Blackburn.
Valdosta: Olivia Cox, Jared Lawlor, Sarah Pearson.
Students make dean's list
ATLANTA — South Georgia students have earned the distinction of dean's list at the Georgia Institute of Technology for fall semester. The designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.
Area students include:
Valdosta: Alexandra Colbert, Victoria Brathwaite, Steven Chen, George Crawford, John Crawford, Jada Crockett, Jimmy Loud, Mary Smith, Erin Moss, Kenna Fussell.
Sparks creates college sorority
GALESBURG, Ill. — Madison Sparks of Valdosta recently co-founded a new sorority focused on the Black, indigenous and people of color communities at Knox College. Sparks, whose major is undecided, is a member of the class of 2023, college officials said in a statement.
England makes president's list
HENDERSON, Tenn. — Daniel England of Valdosta made the president's list at Freed-Hardeman University for the fall semester.
To be on the president's list, a student must be full-time and have a 4.0 grade point average.
James makes dean's list
HENDERSON, Tenn. — Rebekah James of Lake Park made the dean's list for Freed-Hardeman University for the fall semester.
Students on the dean's list have earned a minimum 3.4 grade point average for the semester.
Alabama announces president's list
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama announces its fall term president's list. Students on the president's list maintain academic records of 4.0 (all A's).
The University of Alabama president's list recognizes full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
Area students include:
Nashville: Wesley Addington.
Valdosta: Alexis Carmichael, Jenna Sikes, Lisa Martin.
Alabama names fall dean's list
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama announced its fall term dean's list. Lindsey Browning of Hahira was named to the fall term dean's list. Students on the dean's list maintain academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale).
The University of Alabama dean's list recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
Fall graduation at Georgia State
ATLANTA — More than 3,000 students earned degrees from Georgia State University during the fall semester.
Area students include:
– Jeon Gates of Valdosta, a bachelor of science degree with a major in exercise science.
– Lee Green of Lake Park, a master of education degree with a major in health and physical education.
