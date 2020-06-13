Students make Georgia Southwestern president's list
AMERICUS — South Georgia residents made the spring president's list at Georgia Southwestern State University and were among 735 students recognized for scholastic achievement. To be eligible for the president's list, a student must earn a semester GPA of 4.0 and take a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Area students include:
Adel: Jenny Bullard, James George, Morgan Turner.
Quitman: Shannon Griffin.
Students make Georgia Southwestern academic achievement list
AMERICUS — Monica Holsendolph-Frazier of Quitman and Liliana Spittal of Valdosta made the spring academic achievement list at Georgia Southwestern State University and were among 735 students recognized for scholastic achievement.
To be eligible for the academic achievement list, a student must previously earn at least 12 credit hours at GSW, be enrolled in three to 11 hours of courses, and earn a 3.5 or higher grade point average.
Students graduate from Georgia Southwestern
AMERICUS — South Georgia residents were among approximately 258 students who graduated from Georgia Southwestern State University during the spring virtual graduation ceremony May 15.
• Emily McCracken of Valdosta, bachelor of business administration in accounting.
• Liliana Spittal of Valdosta, bachelor of business administration in accounting summa cum laude.
• Monica Holsendolph-Frazier of Quitman, bachelor's degree in nursing cum laude.
• Jenny Bullard of Adel, bachelor of science in elementary education.
• Morgan Turner of Adel, bachelor of science in elementary education.
• Tracy Fouraker of Valdosta, master's degree in nursing.
• Alisa McCall of Morven, master's degree in nursing.
• Tammy Carter of Alapaha, master's degree in nursing.
Students make Georgia Southwestern dean's list
AMERICUS – South Georgia residents made the spring dean's list at Georgia Southwestern State University and were among 735 students recognized for scholastic achievement. To be eligible for the dean's list, a student must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and take a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Hahira: Amanda Cole, Jacie Johns.
Nashville: William Garrett, Diana Johnson.
Reynolds on Belmont dean's list
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Alacia Reynolds of Adel qualified for the spring dean's list at Belmont University. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
McLane named to dean's list
ROME — Mary McLane of Hahira was named to the spring dean's list at Berry College. The dean's list honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.
Shah awarded Wilkes degree
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Shaiva Shah of Valdosta earned a doctor of pharmacy degree in pharmacy from Wilkes University.
The degree was one of 720 bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees awarded at a virtual degree conferral ceremony held by Wilkes May 16. A second virtual degree conferral occurred May 29 for students receiving the doctor of pharmacy degree in the Nesbitt School of Pharmacy.
The virtual degree conferrals, livestreamed from campus, included remarks from Wilkes University interim President Paul Adams and interim Provost Terese Wignot.
Freed-Hardeman presents president's list
HENDERSON, Tenn. — Freed-Hardeman University congratulates Daniel England of Valdosta, majoring in biology professional and music; he was among 700 students named to the spring president's list.
Full-time students who achieve a 4.0 grade point average were named to the president's list.
Freed-Hardeman announces dean's list
HENDERSON, Tenn. — Freed-Hardeman University congratulates Rebekah James of Lake Park, who is majoring in interdisciplinary studies with concentration in elementary education who was among more than 700 students named to the spring dean's List.
Full-time students who achieve a 3.40 grade point average are named to the dean's list.
ABAC announces spring graduates
TIFTON — A total of 366 students completed the requirements for graduation from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College at the end of the spring semester.
ABAC President David Bridges said 169 of the graduates received bachelor’s degrees. Area graduates include:
Adel
• Shirah Leanne Brannon, associate of science in nursing.
• Zane Perry Folsom, bachelor of science, agribusiness, magna cum laude.
• Hunter Mackenzie Martin, bachelor of science, biology.
• Candace Williams, associate of science in nursing.
• Jessika Zarco, Associate of Science in Nursing
Alapaha
• Katelyn Noel Tucker, associate of science.
Hahira
• Ansleigh Bennett, associate of science in nursing.
• James M. Clark, bachelor of science, natural resource management.
• Stevi Dickerson, associate of science in nursing.
• Casey Nicole Hendon, bachelor of science, agriculture.
• Jordan Alexandria Melendez, bachelor of science in nursing.
• Rachael O'Connor, associate of science in nursing.
• Brianna Helen Thomas, bachelor of science, biology.
• Carly Shae Williams, associate of science in nursing with merit.
Lake Park
• Braxton Victoria Hill, associate of science.
Lenox
• Kaylin Michele Whitley, associate of science.
Nashville
• Samuel Bryant Lanier, bachelor of science, agriculture.
• Danya Mathis Shealy, associate of science in nursing.
Naylor
• Jordan Elizabeth Strickland, associate of science in nursing.
Sparks
• Emily Mycah Gandy, associate of science in nursing.
• William Garcia, associate of science.
Valdosta
• Erica Kaitlin Carlton, associate of science in nursing.
• Victoria Celeste Cyr, associate of science in nursing.
• Jason C. Dasher, bachelor of science, natural resource management.
• Susana Dominguez, associate of science in nursing.
• Dustin Edward Doscher, associate of science.
• Shelby Fraser, associate of science in nursing.
• Joel Quincey Godwin Jr., bachelor of science, agriculture.
• Margaret Anne Grantham, associate of science in nursing.
• Shana Christina Honore Morman, associate of fine arts in music.
• Jessica Sierra Phelps Shaughnessy, associate of science in nursing.
Georgia Tech releases dean' list
ATLANTA — South Georgia students have earned the distinction of dean's list at the Georgia Institute of Technology for spring. The designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.
Valdosta students include Darryl Bailey, Victoria Brathwaite, Jada Crockett, Sara Jensen, Jimmy Loud, Rebecca Prairie, Dalton Smith, Mary Smith.
Students earn faculty honors
ATLANTA — South Georgia students earned the distinction of faculty honors for spring at the Georgia Institute of Technology. The designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.
Valdosta students include Steven Chen, Olivia Cox, Mishma Farsi, Phillip Lee, Kushang Patel, Sarah Pearson.
Georgia State releases president's list
ATLANTA — To be eligible for the president's list, degree-seeking students must have earned a grade-point average of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
Students named to the president's list include:
Adel: Gavin Hall.
Lakeland: Smit Patel.
Valdosta: Kentarica Sherrod, Laila Harrison, Riley McBride, Stacey Grady.
Georgia State releases dean's list
ATLANTA — To be eligible for the dean's list at Georgia State University, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
Students named to the dean's list include:
Barney: Elena Best.
Naylor: Bryanna Walker.
Valdosta: James Camon, Reed Deane, Lauren Drushella, Jeon Gates, Matthew Harmon, Sahil Kazi, Joshua Sharper, Milan Sturgis, Na'Khiya Washington, Rebekah Williams.
Rickert graduates from Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama awarded some 6,326 degrees this spring. Among the graduates was Callie Rickert of Valdosta, who received a bachelor of science in human environmental sciences.
Griggs named to dean's list
WINFIELD, Kan. — Bengamin Griggs of Valdosta has been named among the top scholars at Southwestern College in Winfield and at Southwestern College Professional Studies to the spring dean's list. Full-time students who earned grade point averages of at least 3.70 (4.0 equals an A) were eligible for the honor.
