Troy names summer graduates
TROY, Ala. – Troy University announced Arris Hill of Valdosta, and Tameeka Terry of Quitman, who completed the requirements for graduation during the summer semester and Term 5 of the academic year.
Summer semester includes graduates from the Troy, Ala., campus. Term 5 graduates include students at Troy's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Ala., along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.
Peterman named dean's list
RIPON, Wis. — Ripon College has announced its dean's list for the spring semester, recognizing academic excellence.
To qualify for the dean's list at Ripon College, students must achieve a 3.4 grade point average or higher on a 4.00 scale and complete at least 12 credits of regular letter-graded work.
William Peterman, class of 2023, at Ripon College, from Lake Park, majoring in physics, has been named to the spring dean's list. Peterman is the son of Jody and Mary Peterman of Lake Park.
Hancock named chancellor's list
TROY, Ala. — Jeffrey Hancock of Lakeland has been named to the chancellor's list at Troy University for the summer semester/Term 5 of the 2019-20 academic year.
The chancellor's list honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0.
