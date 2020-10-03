Rowland joins Corps of Cadets
DAHLONEGA — Mason Rowland of Valdosta is among the new cadets to join the Corps of Cadets at the University of North Georgia this fall after successful completion of Freshman Recruit Orientation Group Week.
FROG Week, led by cadets with supervision from the commandant staff, helps transition the incoming cadets to the military lifestyle of the corps, university officials said.
Structure has always been part of FROG Week at UNG. It increased this year with social distancing, masks and other health and safety protocols implemented as the Corps of Cadets welcomed about 180 freshmen to campus for the training event, university officials said.
"FROG Week looked a little different this year because we're following the COVID-19 guidelines to keep every cadet healthy and safe," said retired Col. Joseph Matthews, commandant of cadets at UNG. "What has not changed is that we're still training the next generation of Army leaders."
Loughry named to dean's list
SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. — Seton Hall University announced Claire Loughry of Valdosta qualified for the spring dean's list.
After the close of every semester, undergraduate students completing all courses with a grade point average of 3.4, with no grades lower than "C", qualify for the dean's list, university officials said in a statement.
