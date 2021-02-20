Wilcox named to honor roll

SHAWNEE, Okla. — Nigel S. Wilcox of Valdosta was named to Oklahoma Baptist University’s dean's list for the fall 2020 semester.

The dean’s honor roll acknowledges students who achieved a grade point average from 3.4 to 3.69. 

 

Loughry named to dean's list

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. — Seton Hall University announced Claire Loughry of Valdosta qualified for the fall dean's list.

After the close of every semester, undergraduate students completing all courses with a GPA of 3.4, with no grades lower than "C," qualify for the dean's list.

 

