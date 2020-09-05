Healy graduates from Georgia College
MILLEDGEVILLE — Alyssa Healy of Valdosta graduated from Georgia College in August with a management degree.
Georgia College, the state's designated public liberal arts university, combines the educational experience expected at esteemed private liberal arts colleges with the affordability of public higher education, college officials said in a statement.
Wiregrass names president’s list
VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College President Dr. Tina K. Anderson has announced the spring semester president’s list.
The president’s list includes outstanding students who were enrolled full-time for 12 credit hours or more and achieved a grade point average of 3.8 or higher on a 4.0 scale during spring semester, college officials said in a statement.
Students on the president’s list for spring semester include:
Brooks: Shirley McRae and Mikayla Simmons.
Clinch: Fara Sirmans.
Cook: Christopher Bryan, Makailah Murphy and Brandon Walker.
Echols: Melissa Farias.
Lanier: Jacob Dube, Mychaela Fontana, Khandice Moore.
Lowndes: Debbie Allen, Rachelle Anderson, Carl Brown, Samantha Calel, Brandon Chandler, Richard Chewning, Andrew Cooper, Taylor Crawford, Brandie Deloach, April Donaldson, James Edwards, Shannon Fleener, Lakesha Florence, Lacey Folsom, Sherina Foster, Ex Starvia Gibson, Brianna Ginn, Ryan Green, Eunji Gulla, Jonathan Gunter, Megan Hendrickson, Shaveria Holliman, Brion Hornsby, Zata’Zamandia Jenkins, Dina Johnson, Darrin Jones, Jaclyn Lilly, Rachelle Marks, Sarah Martin, Morgan McKinnon, Maya Mincey, Britta Mink, Mark Molnar, Shelby Parker, Christina Patrick, Jewel Pinder, Danielle Recinos, Amber Rose, Christina Rothrock, Olyvia Rowe, Dakota Rowell, William Smith, Savannah Suhr, Lara Tomlinson, Addison Vander Zanden and Koi Whitfield.
Wiregrass names dean's list
VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College President Dr. Tina K. Anderson has announced the spring semester dean’s list.
The dean's list includes outstanding students who were enrolled full-time for 12 credit hours or more and achieved a grade point average of 3.5 to a 3.79 scale during the spring semester, college officials said in a statement.
Students on the dean’s list for spring semester include:
Brooks: Dartavione Aikens, and Wilbert Mobley
Cook: Mikayla Billups, Brooke Jones, Ramsey Kravec, Chasity Merritt, Monica Olson and Joy Sexton.
Echols: Andrew Culpepper.
Lanier: Brandy Bradford and Zachary Douglas.
Lowndes: Kaitlynn Ahner, Maya Baker, Breanna Ball, Chavayae Brown, Matthew Brown, Meghann Clark, Takiya Davis, Walker Davis, Kylani Dean, Veronica Diego, Mary Eason, Jeremiah Finnissee, Koven Fulton, Brittany Glenn, Jasmina Jammison, Martiya Johnson, Daysha Jones, Angel Junn, Abby Lane, Sachem Lane, Rardrekous Latson, Stephen Leon, Shaneka Little, Kinza Mahmood, Leeanna Mathis, Sonja McKnight, Hunger McMillian Essence Menefee, Summer Norris, Dorothy Sadler, Kamree Selen, Nia Smith, William Smith, Dallas Stone, Taylor Suter, Allison Sutton, Kaneshae Tyson, Deionna Washington, Madison Weathers and Amari Wright.
