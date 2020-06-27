Browning graduates from UGA
ATHENS — Sara Helen Browning graduated summa cum laude from the University of Georgia May 7. She received a bachelor of science in applied biotechnology from the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.
While at UGA, Browning served as a mentor for the Athens Extra Special People organization. She was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha fraternity, serving as chaplain her senior year, Order of Omega Honor Society and Cru campus ministry.
In Cru, she served as small group leader and Greek girls ministry leader. Browning studied one summer abroad in Seville, Spain and traveled to Costa Rica on a spring break mission trip with Cru.
Browning will pursue a doctor of optometry degree at the University of Alabama Birmingham School of Optometry. She is the daughter of Russell and Karmen Browning, and the granddaughter of Charles and Helen Lyons.
Troy names chancellor's list
TROY, Ala.— Troy University announced students who have been named to the chancellor's list for the spring semester and Term 4 2019-20.
Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0 qualify for the chancellor's list. The spring semester includes students at the Troy, Ala., campus. Term 4 includes students at Troy's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Ala., along with locations outside of Alabama and online.
South Georgia students who made the chancellor's list include Seth Curry of Nashville; Ravyn Marlin of Valdosta; Daughtrey O'Quinn of Valdosta.
Robinson named to dean's list
CEDARVILLE, Ohio – Ayja Robinson of Valdosta was named to the Cedarville University dean's list for spring 2020.
The recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Area residents graduate Mercer
ATLANTA — Mercer University conferred bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees to more than 2,200 students representing 12 schools and colleges during the 2019-20 academic year.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mercer's four ceremonies were held virtually or rescheduled for later in the summer. The School of Medicine held a virtual commencement May 2; the School of Law commencement will be held Aug. 7 in Macon; the Macon commencement will be held Aug. 8 in Hawkins Arena; and the Atlanta commencement will be held Aug. 9 at the Infinite Energy Center.
South Georgia students were among those who graduated from Mercer during the 2019-20 academic year:
Hahira
Princess Ogundu, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, bachelor of arts.
Princess Ogundu, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, bachelor of science.
Lake Park
Kaitlyn Curry, College of Nursing, bachelor of science in nursing.
Nashville
Dan Nix, School of Law, juris doctor.
Taylor Rinberger, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, bachelor of science.
Pavo
Daniel Champion, College of Professional Advancement, master of science.
Quitman
Morgan Brady, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, bachelor of arts.
Sparks
Keyshonda Stafford, School of Business, bachelor of business administration.
Valdosta
Shaeyla Davis, College of Health Professions, master of public health.
Curtis Jerome Hargrett II, School of Medicine, master of science in preclinical sciences.
Dillon Dudley Aea Paul , School of Medicine, doctor of medicine.
David Posas, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, bachelor of science.
Laura Blount Tunison, School of Medicine, master of science in preclinical sciences.
Emmaline Wilder, School of Law, juris doctor.
