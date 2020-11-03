STATENVILLE — In one of Georgia’s most thinly populated counties, officials were expecting as much as 35% of Echols County’s population to cast a vote in the 2020 elections.
Tuesday, cars were constantly coming and going from the community center on Church of God Road, the county’s only voting precinct.
“Turnout has been real good,” said Carl Rodgers, Echols County’s elections superintendent. “This is one of the biggest turnouts we’ve had in 20 years.”
In the 2016 election, 1,069 voters in Echols cast a ballot, he said. This year, Rodgers said he expects to tally 1,400-1,500 votes. The county’s population in 2019 was just a shade more than 4,000, the U.S. Census Bureau shows.
The high voter turnout was driven by the contentious presidential race, Rodgers said.
As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, there had been no difficulties of any kind at the polling place, he said.
Just outside the legally mandated 150-foot campaign-free zone around the community center, the two candidates in Echols County’s only contested local race sat under tents about 20 feet apart, surrounded by their campaign signs.
Jade Coggins Vinson and Teri Laseter are both first-time candidates seeking the tax commissioner post held by Myrna Turner. Laster said Turner decided to retire earlier this year.
Vinson found the process of campaigning a little difficult due to the restrictions enforced by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I couldn’t go house-to-house and meet people face to face,” she said.
Though Laseter has never run for office before, she has worked on elections; she is employed as a clerk in the county’s probate and magistrate courts.
“Being on this side of an election is a little different,” she said.
Vinson and Laseter agreed that the county’s elections turnout was very good, with Laseter saying there had been “outstanding numbers” on early voting.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
