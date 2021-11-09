Echols schools wins regional one-act contest

STATENVILLE — "This place called Troublesome …” is the opening line of Echols County Schools’ Performing Arts original one-act musical.
"The Other Side of Troublesome" transports audience members to the flatwoods and farmlands of South Georgia where they are able to retrace the traditional roots of Echols County through world folktales, regional lore and the resonating hum of familiar Southern gospel hymns, school officials said in a statement.
Around 1858, Statenville was known as Troublesome, a small township named after the nearby Troublesome Creek which proved to be difficult for early settlers to cross, school officials said.
And the world of Troublesome, as presented in the musical, is a fictional world filled with both magical realism and hints of historical truths. While the majority of the stories included in this musical collection are actually derived from folklore from around the world, the subtle yet respectful nods to the many hamlets of Echols County, their early residents and their hobbies and trades, are based on the county’s history, as recorded in an earlier school project titled "The Chinkypin," school officials said.
"The Chinkypin I, II, and III" are collections of publications created by Dorothy Henderson Price and her Echols County High School classes ranging from 1975-83. The project initiative was to inspire residents of Echols County to research their own genealogy and work to preserve the folklore of their families. The publication also helped form the Echols County Historical Society.
"What started out as an effort to honor my own grandfather, Willie Fred Roberts, and his iconic regional stories quickly escalated into an opportunity to begin a project of similar intent," said Analiese Roberts Hamm. "Through the writing, editing, workshopping, directing and producing of this original musical, I, along with 26 students of Echols County High School, music director Christian Guest, assistant director Penny Register and vocal coach Elizabeth Pate Hammock, were able to once again celebrate the families and threads of heritage that make up the county’s unique essence.
"It was time. Echols County is deeply rooted in tradition and culture, and within just the past two years, we have lost so many individuals who could share with our younger generations the stories of why. We are also existing in a time where sickness and frustration is causing division instead of the unity that the small, rural community so deeply cherishes. It is time to embrace where we come from, take pride in where we are headed and acknowledge those who take part in our journey."
This year marks the 90th year the community has been able to join together in its historic auditorium to celebrate the students of Echols County Schools. And this year, like so many years, the stage hosts an outstanding group of students, school officials said.
Established in 2010, ECS Performing Arts has secured 12 Georgia High School Association Region 2A champion titles, a state runner-up title, a state champion title and numerous individual awards in one-act play and literary.
On Thursday, Oct. 28, the 2021 one-act play team secured its fourth consecutive Region 2A champion title with its presentation of "The Other Side of Troublesome," school officials said.
Region judges commented:
“Two Kleenex later … I am not over this show!! It was absolutely beautiful from start to finish!”
“So beautiful! The set pieces, costumes, use of scrim, music, (vocalization) … were so lovely.”
“Picturization was perfect!”
“We just didn’t want to see it end ...”
In addition to the team recognition, Austin Culpepper was named Region 2A best actor, Haley McLeod was named Region 2A best supporting actress and Perry Coggins and Faith Jones were named all-region all-star cast.
"As a sixth-generation resident of Echols County, and the founder and director of ECS Performing Arts, I am proud to present this work and production to the community," Hamm said. "I hope that these stories of Troublesome allow the performers and audience members alike to uncover the threads that connect them to their community, thus binding them in Christ’s love and developing within them a passion and pride for their heritage, home, and community ... just as Mrs. Price did with her students and research many years ago."
"The Other Side of Troublesome" will be presented again at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, on the 90-year-old stage of the Echols County High School Auditorium. Tickets can be reserved at echols.booktix.com. The team will then advance to the GHSA State Competition Nov. 13 in Warner Robins.
