ATLANTA – Gov. Brian P. Kemp has issued an executive order this morning expanding the state of emergency declared on Aug. 29 to include Appling, Bacon, Bulloch, Clinch, Echols, Evans, Screven, Tattnall and Ware counties.
Currently, there are 21 Georgia counties under a state of emergency declaration. They are Appling, Bacon, Brantley, Bryan, Bulloch, Camden, Charlton, Chatham, Clinch, Echols, Effingham, Evans, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Pierce, Screven, Tattnall, Ware and Wayne counties.
For up-to-date information on Hurricane Dorian, visit Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security, call 1-800-TRY-GEMA (1-800-879-4362), or follow @GeorgiaEMA and @GovKemp.
