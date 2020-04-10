VALDOSTA – Felicia Kohler, like others in the community, is facing Easter holiday changes this week with a shelter-in-place order and social distancing mandate in place.
The mother of four said she’s unsure how she will observe Easter with her daughters as her traditional plans have been altered.
The Valdosta resident usually attends Lifespring Community Church in Moultrie and then participates in a family egg hunt.
“I don’t know that we would be able to do anything else like with the egg hunt or anything,” Kohler said. “We don’t really have a yard or a big space to do anything, and we’re not going to Moultrie to be with family because they’re quarantined, and we’re just trying to stay away from everybody as much as we can.”
Her daughters were four of 132 participants who received the chance to partake in a virtual Easter egg hunt sponsored by Living Bridges Ministry.
People were asked to submit their names and 20 numbers which correlated to prized eggs. Organizers placed them at various locations around town, and then, participants watched as they hunted them on Facebook.
Darcy Gunter, Living Bridges co-founder, said everyone was a winner and kids received prizes during a drive-through pick-up at the ministry community center.
Kohler’s daughters won a sand art kit, candy, stuffed rabbits, balls and more. Other prizes distributed consisted of toothpaste, toothbrushes, puzzle books, stickers and tattoos.
Kohler said her kids were excited as they pulled each gift out of their bags, the favorite of the presents being the sand art.
“That was something they really loved, and I loved it for them because it gave them something to do,” she said.
The mom said she intends to watch her church’s online streaming service for Easter and will assess with her kids the purpose of Easter as she does each year.
Churches are finding new ways to observe the holiday with their congregation.
The Porch Community Church has been announcing daily Holy Week activities for church members on Facebook, which include crafting an Easter tree, do-it-yourself Easter eggs and a scavenger hunt.
CrossPointe Church has dedicated Friday, April 10, Good Friday, to an online streaming church service “to remember what Christ has sacrificed” and to lead an at-home communion, according to its website.
On Resurrection Sunday, April 12, CrossPointe will host a Facebook Live church service.
Crossroads Baptist Church, First Baptist Church Valdosta and First United Methodist Church Valdosta have all announced online Easter church services.
And like these places of worship, Grace City Church hosts an online service but is bringing a virtual egg hunt to the community.
“The culture of our church is faith, family and fellowship; so, we always planned to do an Easter egg hunt, which is a tradition for my personal family that I wanted to experience with my church family,” said George Foreman, pastor.
He remembers participating in egg hunts with his late cousin, Solomon Lee, who died Feb. 22, 2015. His cousin inspired the inclusion of the golden egg in the hunt.
“He’d always find the golden egg somehow which would have money inside,” Foreman said.
He said he believes the egg hunt will be a way to uplift the spirits of residents.
Organizers will deliver at least 500 eggs full of candy and one golden egg with a surprise to participants at 8 a.m. Easter Day to be hidden at the home. At 11 a.m., through a video conference, everyone will find the eggs and post photos online.
Participants do not have to be church members. Foreman said families will virtually be involved from California and other parts of Georgia.
“I want to encourage other families and spiritual leaders if they’d like to put their spin on it and do it with their congregation,” he said. “I believe our community will be healed, but a major conduit of that healing is us embracing the fact that we can be united and unique.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.