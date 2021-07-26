VALDOSTA – Three occupants are displaced after a Sunday apartment fire at the 1500 block of East Park Avenue, where no one was reported to be injured, according to city officials in a statement released Monday.
Unattended cooking was the cause of the fire, the city stated.
When the Valdosta Fire Department responded to the scene at about 2 p.m., crews saw heavy smoke coming from a building window, according to the city.
With a total of 16 fire personnel on the scene, the structure fire was immediately controlled, according to the city statement.
There were no residents inside of the apartment when the VFD arrived, the city stated.
