East Magnolia house fire displaces residents

VALDOSTA – Two residents were displaced after an early morning house fire at the 700 block of East Magnolia Street Sunday.
There were no injuries or casualties, authorities reported.
The Valdosta Fire Department responded to the call around 5:30 a.m. to find the home “fully engulfed in flames,” according to a statement released by the city.
The residents were able to escape the home before fire officials arrived, the statement reads.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
A total of 14 VFD personnel responded.
