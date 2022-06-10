VALDOSTA – Early voting in the runoff primary election starts Monday, June 13, in Lowndes County and across Georgia.
Southern Judicial Circuit superior court judge candidates Catherine Mims Smith and William Long Whitesell will be on the ballot for Lowndes County residents.
In the May 24 primary election, Smith had 14,926 votes, or 46.02%, combined from the five counties of the Southern Judicial Circuit – Lowndes, Brooks, Echols, Colquitt and Thomas, according to the Georgia Secretary of State website. Whitesell had a combined five-county total of 11,231 votes, or 34.63%. The third candidate, Robert L. Moore Jr., earned 6,274 votes, or 19.35%.
No candidate reached the 50% plus one vote requirement to win the seat, forcing the top two candidates to face off for the final vote.
Voters will also choose candidates in some statewide races for the runoff.
Early voting is scheduled to run 8 a.m.-5 p.m., June 13-17, at the Lowndes County Board of Elections, 2808 N. Oak St.
On June 21, registered voters may vote in an assigned precinct from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. To find an assigned precinct, go to: https://mvp.sos.ga.gov.
For more information, contact the Lowndes County Board of Elections, (229) 671-2850; or e-mail elections@lowndescounty.com.
