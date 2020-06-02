VALDOSTA – Mail-in voting continues to top in-person.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues and the economy reopens in Georgia, voting by mail has dwarfed in-person voting in Lowndes County so far. More than four times as many residents have voted remotely than in-person as 5,723 mail-in were received as of Saturday night compared to 1,390 total in-person votes.
Still, in-person voting remains steady.
The first week of early voting saw 794 residents cast ballots in-person through seven days, but with the office closed Memorial Day and Sunday, that number shrank to 596 – 241 Democrat and 355 Republican – votes for week two, according to the Lowndes County Board of Elections. That would be nearly an identical rate of voters per day.
Although Deb Cox, Lowndes County supervisor of elections, had previously mentioned historical trends reflect a doubling in early voting each week, the pandemic has upended expectations and predictions for voting behaviors.
"None of the equations work that normally work. The variables are all different," she said. "All we can do is hang on and go for the ride."
Nearly 1,000 more mail-in ballots were added during the second week of early voting. After saying more than 11,000 absentee applications had been sent out last week, Cox added she does not know the number of applications mailed out as of noon Monday but her office is still mailing out ballots every day.
Absentee ballots can be requested until 7 p.m. Friday and must be received by 7 p.m., June 9, at the elections office. Military personnel have an extra three days for their mail-in ballots as the office must receive ballots from military personnel by 7 p.m., June 12.
Last Thursday, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger urged people to turn in their absentee ballots and asked for patience with changed elections systems.
More than 1.5 million Georgians had requested absentee ballots 11 days before election day but only 40% of those voters had returned their ballots to the state despite 90% of requested absentee ballots already sent to voters' mailboxes, he said.
The last week of early voting started Monday and will continue 7 a.m.-7 p.m. each day through Friday, June 5.
For safety measures used by in-person voters during the pandemic, most people have used social distancing and "not much else," Cox observed.
She said the majority of voters have not been wearing masks or other forms of personal protective equipment, adding the board of elections still offers sanitation measures for voters.
New poll workers continue to "trickle in," and numbers were high enough to fully staff seven precincts as of noon Monday. Staffing for precincts has improved but the decision about whether to consolidate precincts for the June 9 election will not be decided until Tuesday morning, Cox said.
