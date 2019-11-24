VALDOSTA – Early voting will end just before tryptophan overdoses begin.
Hours for the final week of early voting in the runoff election will be 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, through Wednesday, Nov. 27. It ends before Thanksgiving begins.
All early voting will occur at the Lowndes County Board of Elections, 2808 N. Oak St.
The runoff election features a mayoral race between Scott James Matheson and J.D. Rice and a race for the Valdosta City Council at-large seat between incumbent Councilman Ben Norton and Adrian Rivers.
The official runoff election is Dec. 3. All registered voters inside the city limits are eligible to vote in the runoff, even if they did not vote in the Nov. 5 election.
Early voting for last week, Nov.18 to Nov. 22., totaled 1,673 votes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.