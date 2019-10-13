VALDOSTA – They say the early bird gets the worm.
In this case, the early bird gets first chance to vote using touchscreen technology.
Election Day may be Nov. 5, but voters can head to the polls for early voting beginning Monday, Oct. 14.
Early voting is scheduled 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, Oct. 14-18; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19; noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 21; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, Oct. 21-25; and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday, Oct. 28 through Nov. 1, said Deb Cox, Lowndes County election supervisor.
Early voting is held at the Lowndes County Board of Elections office, 2808 N. Oak St. The Nov. 5 election will be held at polling places throughout the city and county.
Contested races on the ballot include mayor, Valdosta City Council at-large, Valdosta City Council District 3 and Valdosta School Board District 2.
Voters will also have a chance to change when alcohol can be served on Sunday.
Registered voters living in cities can vote in the municipal elections and for the "brunch bill" in Valdosta.
Valdosta City Council voted earlier this year to put the "brunch bill" up to a referendum vote. If approved, the bill would move alcohol sales from 12:30 p.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays within Valdosta city limits.
All city and Lowndes County registered voters can place a vote for SPLOST VIII — the penny tax, if approved, will go into effect as SPLOST VII ends.
Election Day voting precincts:
Precinct 1: Hahira Historical Society, 116 E Lawson St., Hahira, Georgia, 31632.
Precinct 2: Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3501 Bemiss Rd., Valdosta, Georgia, 31605.
Precinct 3: Northside Baptist Church, 200 E Park Ave., Valdosta, Georgia, 31602.
Precinct 4: Naylor Community Center, 6030 Savannah Ave., Naylor, Georgia, 31641.
Precinct 5: James H. Rainwater Conference Center, 1 Meeting Place, Valdosta, Georgia, 31601.
Precinct 6: Mildred M. Hunter Community Center, 509 S. Fry St., Valdosta, Georgia, 31601.
Precinct 7: Papermill Union Hall, 5241 Madison Highway, Valdosta, Georgia, 31601.
Precinct 8: Dasher City Hall, 3686 Old U.S. 41 S, Valdosta, Georgia, 31601.
Precinct 9: South Lowndes Recreation Complex, 6640 Ocean Pond Ave., Lake Park, Georgia, 31646.
City voters will also decide races in Valdosta, Dasher, Hahira and Remerton.
Valdosta Mayor: David Sumner, Brooks D. Bivins, J.D. Rice, Kevin J. Bussey, Scott James Matheson. Incumbent Mayor John Gayle is not seeking reelection.
Valdosta City Council District 1: Vivian Miller-Cody, incumbent.
Valdosta City Council District 3: Sonny Vickers, incumbent; Thomas B. McIntyre Sr.
Valdosta City Council District 5: Tim Carroll, incumbent.
Valdosta City Council At-Large: Ben H. Norton, incumbent; Edgar “Nicky” Tooley, Adrian J. Rivers, Jeremy L. Stone.
Valdosta School Board District 1: Liz Shumphard, incumbent.
Valdosta School Board District 2: Kelisa V. Brown, incumbent; David A. Gilyard.
Valdosta School Board District 3: Warren “Sweet” Lee, incumbent.
Hahira City Council District 2: Kenneth Davis, incumbent.
Hahira City Council District 3: Patrick Warren, incumbent.
Dasher City Council Post 3: Bill Hatfield, incumbent.
Dasher City Council Post 4: Anita Armstrong Scott, incumbent.
Remerton Mayor: Cornelius Holsendolph, incumbent.
Remerton City Council: Steven Koffler, incumbent; Bill Wetherington, incumbent.
More information: Call the elections office, (229) 671-2850 or e-mail elections@lowndescounty.com.
