VALDOSTA – Residents began strolling into the Lowndes County Board of Elections Monday.
They came to cast ballots for advanced, or early, voting in the 2020 presidential primary in Georgia. Early voting will continue until March 20 at the elections office on 2808 N Oak St., in Valdosta.
Residents wishing to take advantage of early voting can cast a ballot during the following hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 2-6, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 7, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on March 8, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 9-13, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 14 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 16-20, according to a statement from the board of elections.
Election Day for the presidential primary will be held on March 24.
