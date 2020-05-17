VALDOSTA – Time to vote.
After Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger delayed the presidential preference primary from March 24 and the May 19 primary due to COVID-19, the two primaries will be combined into one election that will take place June 9.
Early voting for the June 9 race begins Monday, May 18.
Residents wishing to take advantage of early voting can cast a ballot: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., May 18-22; 9 a.m.-4 p.m., May 23; noon-5 p.m., May 24; 7 a.m.-7 p.m., May 25-29; 9 a.m.-4 p.m., May 30; 7 a.m.-7 p.m., June 1-5, said Deb Cox, Lowndes County supervisor of elections.
Lowndes County voters can cast a ballot in-person at the board of elections office, 2808 N. Oak St. People choosing to vote in-person will be offered gloves and other sanitation measures to protect against the potential spread of the coronavirus. Poll workers will wear personal protective equipment, or PPE, such as gloves and masks, Cox said Tuesday during the Lowndes County Board of Elections meeting.
Voters can drop off ballots in a box outside the front door of the board of elections office during the early voting period and on Election Day.
Nearly 1.4 million Georgians requested absentee ballots to vote from a distance during the coronavirus outbreak. More than 250,000 absentee ballots had already been accepted by Raffensperger's office as of Thursday afternoon, according to a statement from his office.
Absentee ballots will be accepted until 7 p.m., June 9, and the mailing out of absentee ballots will continue until 5 p.m., June 5. The board of elections will mail absentee ballots as long as applications are received by 5 p.m., June 5, Cox said.
Voters who sent in March ballots will be counted election night with all other ballots, Cox said. People who voted for a presidential candidate in March will not have the presidential primary included on their ballot, whereas voters who have not yet voted for a presidential candidate will be able to vote for a candidate.
Cox emphasized her office needs poll workers "desperately." During the Tuesday meeting, she said 185 poll workers are needed to operate all 11 elections on election day, and the county had only 48 workers then. The elections board may have to look into other options such as consolidating different precincts for the June election if the numbers do not improve considerably, she said.
Any runoffs from the June 9 election will be held Aug. 11. For runoff elections, residents will vote the same ballot, Democrat or Republican, as they did in the June 9 election.
Races on the ballot
United States Senator
— David A. Perdue (R), incumbent, businessman from Atlanta.
— Sarah Riggs Amico (D), executive chairperson.
— Marckeith DeJesus (D), healthcare professional.
— James Knox (D), U.S. Air Force veteran from Evans.
— Tracia Carpenter McCracken (D), journalist.
— Jon Ossoff (D), journalist from Atlanta.
— Mary Dillard Smith (D), civil and human rights lawyer.
— Teresa Pike Tomlinson (D), attorney from Columbus.
United States Representative, District 1
— Earl L. "Buddy" Carter (R), incumbent, pharmacist from Savannah.
— Danny Merritt (R), business owner/U.S. Army.
— Ken Yasger (R), server from Savannah.
— Joyce Marie Griggs (D), retired military.
— Lisa M. Ring (D), educator from Savannah.
— Barbara Seidman (D), retired from Waycross.
United States Representative, District 8
— Vance Dean (R), small business owner from Adel.
— Danny Ellyson (R), retired military from Warner Robins.
— Austin Scott (R), incumbent, congressman from Tifton.
— Lindsay Holliday (D), dentist.
State Senator, District 8
— Russ Goodman (R), farmer from Homerville.
— Treva Gear (D), educator from Valdosta.
State Representative, District 174
— John L. Corbett (R), incumbent, business owner/farmer from Lake Park.
State Representative, District 175
— John LaHood (R), incumbent, senior living business owner from Valdosta.
State Representative, District 176
— James Burchett (R), incumbent, attorney from Waycross.
— Evan Primus Jr. (D), musician from Waycross.
State Representative, District 177
— Alvin Payton Jr. (D), retired.
— Dexter Sharper (D), incumbent, entrepreneur/philanthropist/paramedic from Valdosta.
Justice for Georgia Supreme Court
— Elizabeth "Beth" Beskin (non-partisan), attorney from Atlanta.
— Charlie Bethel (non-partisan), incumbent.
Justice for Georgia Supreme Court
— Hal Moroz (non-partisan), deputy chief assistant DA.
— Sarah Hawkins (non-partisan), incumbent from Atlanta.
Lowndes County Commission Chairman
— Bill Slaughter (R), incumbent, retired, from Hahira.
Lowndes County Commissioner, District 1
— Joyce Evans (D), incumbent, retired from Valdosta.
Lowndes County Commissioner, District 5
— Clay Griner (R), incumbent, vice president of operations for ECG Inc. from Valdosta.
Lowndes County Clerk of Superior Court
— Beth Copeland Greene (R), incumbent, from Valdosta.
Lowndes County Coroner
— Austin Fiveash (R), incumbent, healthcare employee from Valdosta.
— John Hogan (D), business owner and entrepreneur from Valdosta.
Lowndes County Judge of Probate Court
— Detria Carter Powell (non-partisan), incumbent, probate court judge from Valdosta.
Lowndes County Sheriff
Ashley Paulk (D), incumbent, sheriff from Hahira.
Lowndes County Tax Commissioner
— Rodney V. Cain (R), incumbent, tax commissioner from Valdosta.
— Mary Ellen Weeks (R), retired from Valdosta.
Lowndes County Board of Education, District 4
— Ronnie Weeks (non-partisan), incumbent, supply manager from Valdosta.
Lowndes County Board of Education, District 5
— David Clark (non-partisan), incumbent, retired from Lake Park.
Lowndes County Board of Education, District 6
— Amy Miller Stecz (non-partisan), owner of a pool store from Valdosta.
Lowndes County Board of Education, District 7
— G. Edward (Eddie) Smith (non-partisan), incumbent, banker from Valdosta.
Georgia State Court Judge
— John Kent Edwards Jr. (non-partisan), incumbent, from Valdosta.
Georgia State Court Judge
— Ellen Golden (non-partisan), incumbent, from Valdosta.
Lowndes County Solicitor General
— Justin Cabral (R), incumbent, attorney from Valdosta.
Chief Magistrate Judge
— Joni B. Parker (non-partisan), incumbent, from Valdosta.
