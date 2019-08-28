Early-bird Presenter Series tickets available

Submitted PhotoThe Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts Presenter Series committee extends a special invitation for resident to take advantage of two shows for the price of one this week. Early-bird season ticket sales will close 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the Turner Center, (229) 247-2787 or visit turnercenter.org. Mala Vallotton, Tina Folsom, Nancy DeRuyter Warren, Cheryl Oliver, Jeani Synyard, Archie Waldron, Jennifer Powell, Mary Gooding, Gail Hobgood, Sementha Mathews, Kaitlyn Redish, Sunni Pike invite residents to seek early-bird tickets for three nationally touring shows.