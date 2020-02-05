ATLANTA — A bill that would leave e-scooter regulation in the hands of local government passed unanimously on the Senate floor.
The legislation, sponsored by Sen. Steve Gooch, came after a study committee met off-season to weigh possible legislation on the newer transportation tech.
The group of lawmakers looking at e-scooters and other “innovative mobile options” included Butch Miller, Senate pro tem, Brandon Beach, chairman of the transportation committee, John Albers, chairman of the public safety committee, and Frank Ginn, chairman of the economic development and tourism committee.
The bill defines an electric scooter in Georgia code as a device weighing less than 100 pounds that is powered by both an electric motor and human power, with a maximum speed of 20 miles per hour.
Regulating e-scooters is not a “one-size-fits all solution,” Gooch told lawmakers on the floor Tuesday after hearing study committee testimony.
Earlier versions of legislation tried to pinpoint blanket regulations — but lawmakers ditched that approach by leaving the decisions in the hands of local government.
“We want to encourage this new technology. First and last mile transit solutions are a big need in this state,” he said. “We didn’t want to over regulate the industry, we didn’t want to put a lot of barriers in the way; in fact, we want to encourage more development of this kind of technology.”
Left up to local governments, some cities and counties have chosen to promote electric scooters as an alternative means of transportation while some have chosen to ban them from their streets.
The bill gives “total local control” to cities and counties, Gooch said.
A last-minute amendment added to the bill allows local governments to consider imposing liability insurance requirements.
The bill passed in a vote of 47 to 0 and will move to the House of Representatives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.