VALDOSTA — The Azalea City got its new donut fix Tuesday.
Dunkin’ Donuts (now usually just called Dunkin’) opened its North Ashley Street location that day. Cars for the store’s drive-through were seen backing out of the parking lot and into the street as coffee, donuts and ice cream from its partner, Baskin-Robbins, went on sale. Breakfast sandwiches are also available.
The combined operation is owned by South Georgia Donuts, which was founded in 2020 in Homerville. At a corporate level, both Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins are owned by an international restaurant group, Inspire Brands, which also owns Arby's, Jimmy John’s Sandwiches, Sonic and Buffalo Wild Wings.
The store will be open 8 am.-10 p.m. seven days a week.
This will not be the first time Baskin-Robbins has scooped out ice cream in Valdosta. A Baskin-Robbins store operated in the Five Points Shopping Center for several years.
