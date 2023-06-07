Dunkin

A new Dunkin' Donuts/Baskin-Robbins store has opened in Valdosta.

 Terry Richards | The Valdosta Daily Times

VALDOSTA — The Azalea City got its new donut fix Tuesday.

Dunkin’ Donuts (now usually just called Dunkin’) opened its North Ashley Street location that day. Cars for the store’s drive-through were seen backing out of the parking lot and into the street as coffee, donuts and ice cream from its partner, Baskin-Robbins, went on sale. Breakfast sandwiches are also available.

The combined operation is owned by South Georgia Donuts, which was founded in 2020 in Homerville. At a corporate level, both Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins are owned by an international restaurant group, Inspire Brands, which also owns Arby's, Jimmy John’s Sandwiches, Sonic and Buffalo Wild Wings.

The store will be open 8 am.-10 p.m. seven days a week.

This will not be the first time Baskin-Robbins has scooped out ice cream in Valdosta. A Baskin-Robbins store operated in the Five Points Shopping Center for several years.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.

React to this story:

2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you