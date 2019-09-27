VALDOSTA – The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration observes the 30th anniversary of National Recovery Month in September, marking three decades of spreading the message that treatment is effective and people can and do recover— every day.
The Lowndes County DUI Court recently held its first Recovery Walk at the historic Lowndes County Courthouse in Downtown Valdosta to raise awareness about addiction, promote behavioral wellness and show the community that recovery is possible, court officials said.
Paige Dukes, county clerk, kicked off the event.
“Recovery Month reminds us that mental and substance use disorders affect all of us and that we are all part of the solution,” she said.
She introduced Laci Rankhorn, owner of Redirect Counseling Services and treatment provider for the DUI Court, who addressed the crowd by stating “recovery is different from person to person, but the essentials are always there and they are: health, home, purpose and community.”
She explained how all four are an important part of daily living for recovery. Rankhorn concluded with an invitation to recite the Serenity Prayer.
Ellen Golden, judge for Lowndes County State Court, who also presides over the Lowndes County DUI Court, spoke about the history of the DUI Court and the mission and goals of the program. Since inception of the DUI Court in 2017, the court has had 25 graduates successfully complete the strenuous program, court officials said.
The 26th graduate was recognized at the event.
Dukes read the official proclamation signed by Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter and presented it to Golden. Commissioner Joyce Evans was in attendance for the presentation of the proclamation.
Families, activists and addiction survivors walked in recognition of National Recovery Month around the historic courthouse with each other with one thing in common – recovery.
Stacey Bass, coordinator for the DUI Court, said she hopes to make the walk an annual event to continue to raise awareness for recovery.
To learn more about the DUI Court, contact Stacey Bass, (229) 671-2895.
